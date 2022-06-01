REPORT: 23rd civil lawsuit filed against Deshaun Watson over sexual misconduct; plaintiff confesses after seeing HBO's documentary on Browns QB

The Deshaun Watson civil suit situation has taken yet another twist. Another woman has filed a lawsuit against the Cleveland Browns quarterback after seeing the HBO documentary.

According to the complaint, the plaintiff changed her mind after she saw the documentary "Real Sports". Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus posted on Twitter about the change of heart from the woman.

Meirov wrote:

"Another civil lawsuit has been filed against Browns QB Deshaun Watson, bringing the number up to 23, attorney Tony Buzbee said in a statement. The petition states the new plaintiff changed her mind after watching a segment about the lawsuits last week on HBO’s 'Real Sports.'"

In total, it brings the number to 23 women who have filed suits against Watson for alleged sexual misconduct during his massage sessions. The sheer number of women is quite incredible and while Watson has maintained his innocence throughout the whole ordeal, the numbers are frightening.

After meeting with the NFL last week to discuss if or when a suspension is coming his way, the 26-year-old quarterback now has another problem at hand.

With another woman coming out against the Browns quarterback, it puts even more pressure on the NFL to do something about the situation. Players do not have to be arrested or face criminal charges for their to be displinary action taken against them in the NFL.

It will be interesting to see how it plays out as many thought 22 women were a huge number, but now that it is growing again, the situation seems far from over.

What does this mean for Deshaun Watson and the Browns?

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout

It is possible that nothing much has changed for the Browns quarterback. If anything, it could push the NFL to decide sooner rather than later to suspend the 26-year-old.

Depending on who you ask, the suspension could range from four weeks to a year or beyond. As noted above, players do not have to be charged by police for the NFL to issue a suspension and this will likely be the case for the former Texans star.

If there is a suspension and depending on how long it is, the Browns Super Bowl hopes will drastically change.

