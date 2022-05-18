Deshaun Watson admits woman accusing him of sexual misconduct cried at end of massage in pretrial deposition

During a pretrial deposition last week, taken on behalf of Ashley Solis, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson admitted that one of his encounters with the massage therapist ended with her crying.

Originally, Watson said he didn't know why she was crying, but his actions following the encounter tell a slightly different story. According to the woman's attorney, Watson apologized to her via a text message after their encounter. The attorney also explained that his client is suing the Browns quarterback for civil assault. She claims the quarterback touched her with his penis on purpose which led to her crying.

According to Ms. Solis' counsel, the text message that Watson sent read:

“Sorry about you feeling uncomfortable. Never were the intentions. Lmk if you want to work in the future. My apologies.”

Much has been made of the allegations aimed at the former Texans star. There are a total of 22 civil cases that are due to be heard. This one involving Solis is the first one, with many expected to follow at a later date.

The quarterback is due to meet with NFL officials this week as he is being investigated in response to the 22 civil suits that accuse the Browns quarterback of lewd sexual behavior. The 26-year-old has denied the allegations and has not been charged criminally.

Deshaun Watson's civil suits could derail Browns season

Just what comes out of the quarterback's meeting with NFL officials will tell us a lot about what he will be able to do in the upcoming season. Some have said he will be suspended for the entire year, while others have said that he can't possibly be suspended, as his civil suits are still going through the court system.

If he does get suspended, then the Browns' hopes of a chance at a Super Bowl would be severely dented. Baker Mayfield will not play another down for the franchise, which leaves Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs as the quarterbacks to lead the team.

With such a talented roster, the Browns are one of the favorites to win the AFC North, but that is if the 26-year-old is playing. Without him, who knows what the team will be able to do.

The former Texans quarterback signed a mammoth five-year, $230 million deal fully guaranteed a few months ago as the Browns reset the market for quarterbacks.

There is still a lot that has to play out for the 26-year-old, and he may not even play a single down again this season, while on the other hand, he might. There is still so much up in the air for the quarterback and the Browns.

