"One year is my prediction" - NFL fans react to news of Deshaun Watson meeting league officials amid rumors of suspension

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will learn more about his playing future in 2022 later this week, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Many think that a suspension is coming the way of the former Texans quarterback and the question is not if, but rather how long the suspension will be.

With Watson reportedly due to meet with league officials this week, we will soon know exactly where he stands for the upcoming season. Some fans have already given their ideas of how long a potential suspension could be.

One fan predicts that Watson will be suspended for a year.

This fan posted and said that they bet the suspension will not even be eight games.

Your Mothers Mustache (14-14) @HeftyMustache @ChippyPlay @JosinaAnderson @BovadaOfficial I'm willing to guess not even 8 games. If they're willing to hear his side something else is up they can't decide on their own. I'd bet 6 or less, not fighting but will friendly bet $50 that it's not a year

One user named Jefe said that Watson will get a six-game suspension.

A fan named Dana said that the quarterback shouldn't be suspended at all until all the results from the civil suits are determined.

Dana Polch @DanaPolch @JosinaAnderson @BovadaOfficial Should be no suspension, until results from the civil suits are determined. Suspending him implies guilt and could sway perception when these cases actually take place.

A fan named Richie thinks the former Texans quarterback will get a nine-game suspension.

A user named Joel said that this could be the first time the NFL is meeting with the quarterback and there may be no suspensions to come out of it. Especially after hearing the quarterback's side of the story.

Joel Nau @JoelNau1 @JosinaAnderson @TonyGrossi @BovadaOfficial Not sure, but I think this marks the first time the NFL will be speaking with Watson regarding this case. I don't think anything will happen concerning suspensions. Maybe just interviewing him, get his side of it in person.

This fan said that the quarterback has already sat out a year and that the league will let him play. He also added having won his case, he should be treated as such.

jonathan russell @jontescott79 @JosinaAnderson @BovadaOfficial Dude done sat out a year. I think he'll get time served and they let him play. I see them making him go through a lot of counseling and classes. I'm not a Browns fan, I don't know all the facts. He won his case in court and should be treated as such. That's just my opinion

A fan named Matt thinks he will be suspended for between six to eight weeks.

A fan named Mike said that he is praying that he will be playing in the first game of the season.

One user said that they don't see him missing any more than four games through suspension.

Deshaun Watson key to Browns Super Bowl hopes

Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans

The 26-year-old is seen as the missing piece in the Browns Super Bowl puzzle. Having an outstanding defense led by Myles Garrett, the Cleveland offense was left wanting many times last season and many believe that was due in part to Baker Mayfield.

Now, they have a quarterback who can do it all. With Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt as his running backs, the 26-year-old is going to have plenty of options. Not to mention having Amari Cooper, Jakeem Grant and David Njoku as his go-to guys as well.

In his last season back in 2020, the former Clemson star threw for 4,823 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions as the Texans finished the year with a 4-12 record.

Just how many games the quarterback will miss, if any, will go a long way to deciding the Browns' fortunes in 2022.

