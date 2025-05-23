27 days after drafting Shedeur Sanders, Browns HC Kevin Stefanski gives honest take on Coach Prime’s son

Kevin Stefanski delivered a glowing assessment of Browns QB Shedeur Sanders almost a month after the Cleveland Browns drafted the 23-year-old in the 2025 NFL Draft. The coach's praise could indicate that Coach Prime's son might play a meaningful role sooner than everyone expected.

Ad

Shedeur faced an unprecedented setback during this year's NFL draft as he slid into the fifth round after being projected as a first-round pick. However, the 144th place selection seems to have placed a chip on Shedeur's shoulder.

Following rookie minicamp and early offseason workouts, Coach Stefanski revealed what he has witnessed from Sanders during his first 27 days with the organization. His comments came as the team prepares for training camp later this summer.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Shedeur is a great kid...He's working like crazy...He's in there early, he's getting his work done, he's working really, really hard. I like everything there is about Shedeur," Stefanski said on Friday.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Browns HC also lauded the fan following Sanders has accumulated because of his hard work. Stefanski seemed very impressed with the young QB's work ethic, which is a really important certificate for Sanders after allegations of having a 'bad attitude' plagued him following his draft slide.

The praise carries extra weight considering Sanders faces an uphill battle in a loaded quarterback room. Cleveland selected Oregon's Dillon Gabriel two rounds earlier and added veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett during free agency. Deshaun Watson remains under contract, recovering from an Achilles injury.

Ad

ESPN analyst believes Shedeur Sanders can win the starting job

ESPN's Louis Riddick recently suggested that Shedeur Sanders could capture the starting position by Week 1 if given a fair shot.

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn

Riddick emphasized that Sanders possesses the tools to compete with the veteran additions. His assessment hinged on whether Stefanski would distribute practice reps evenly among all candidates rather than favoring established players.

Ad

"If this is an organic competition with a level playing field, he could be your starter Week 1. No questions about it," Riddick stated during his ESPN appearance on May 21st.

Sanders put up staggering stats in his two seasons at Colorado after he switched from Jackson State. He went 71.8% for 7,364 yards and 64 scores to 13 picks. His career in 2024 consisted of 4,134 passing yards and 37 scores, even though he was playing behind an offensive line that gave up 43 sacks.

Ad

Potential contributors to his downfall were pre-draft interview issues, limited participation in the combine, and potential bias towards his father's well-publicized coaching career.

Sanders spent four college seasons under his father's guidance, first at Jackson State before following Deion to Colorado.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.