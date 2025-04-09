2x Super Bowl champ Brandon Graham reveals chances of NFL unretirement

Brandon Graham may have called it a career on March 18, but the longtime Philadelphia Eagles defensive end is leaving the door slightly open. On Wednesday's episode of the “Up and Adams” show, he admitted that he’s “90 percent retired,” but made it clear that 10% still lingers — for a reason tied more to training habits than a true comeback attempt.

Graham explained that the remaining 10% is rooted in his commitment to staying in shape. Although he's no longer training with game-day intensity, he’s pushing himself to stay fit and look good. He emphasized how important it is to remain disciplined after retirement, especially with the sudden lack of structure. While he hasn’t shifted fully out of the mindset of a player, Graham doesn’t expect to reverse his decision.

He stressed that he wants to stand by his word and avoid back-and-forth speculation.

“The 10 is how much I want to continue to train the way I'm trying to because I'm trying to look good and training that way," Graham said. "Training to try for a game is different, but I haven't really changed that yet. I just want to go out there and speed it up to where I want to look good and make sure that I'm staying fit while I'm still rehabbing my arm.

“I'm making sure that when I do retire, I'm staying in the habit of that, because a lot of guys tell me when they leave, you’ve got to make sure you stay in the habit of working out, doing what you do because this is our first time really being off and not really having to train for anything. So I got a new motivation (and) it's just to look good. So that 10 percent is just in case, but I doubt it, because I try to be a man of my word, and I don't wanna have to play up in that back-and-forth stuff.”

A 2010 first-round pick, Graham wrapped his 15-year career with 19 QB pressures, 13 QB hurries, 3.5 sacks, 13 tackles and a forced fumble last season before tearing his triceps in Week 12. He returned in time for the 2025 Super Bowl, recording one tackle in 13 defensive snaps as Philadelphia beat Kansas City 40-22, but re-injured his triceps and underwent surgery again.

Graham leaves behind a decorated career that includes 73 sacks, 21 forced fumbles and two Super Bowl rings. His defining moment came in the 2018 Super Bowl when he strip-sacked Tom Brady to seal the Eagles’ first-ever Lombardi Trophy. He was also a 2020 Pro Bowler and ranks among the franchise’s most durable players, breaking the team’s games played record (189).

Brandon Graham urges Travis Kelce to be fully prepared before embracing fatherhood

Travis Kelce isn’t planning to start a family with Taylor Swift yet, but that didn’t stop Brandon Graham from offering a heads-up. On Wednesday’s episode of the “New Heights” podcast, the former Eagles DE stepped in with some fatherhood insight for Kelce, warning him to take his time before stepping into that phase.

Graham made it clear: kids will change everything. He told Kelce that once fatherhood begins, he will naturally want to give them his all. However, things will slow down, and not just physically. Graham emphasized that the lifestyle shift is real, and it’s not something to dive into unless one is fully ready.

"You know what's gonna get better as you get kids, man," Graham said. "You're gonna want to just give them everything that you got and I know for you, man, it's gonna be cool. but make sure, you know, you ready when you ready cuz it's gonna slow you down a little bit.

While Kelce and Swift haven’t hinted at any immediate marriage or parenting plans, the advice may have hit home.

