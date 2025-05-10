2x Super Bowl champ Kyle Van Noy predicts Jaxson Dart to attain $330,000,000 QB-like growth under Giants HC Brian Daboll

Kyle Van Noy has predicted Jaxson Dart to become a star under Giants head coach Brian Daboll's tutelage. The quarterback was taken in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft after New York traded up to signal that they were making him the new face of the franchise. The Giants moved on from Daniel Jones last year midway through the season, and are in need of a future starting quarterback, with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston expected to be placeholders.
Kyle Van Noy said that there might be a lot of New York fans who looked at Jayden Daniels playing for the Commanders in their division like an established quarterback right from the start, and leading Washington to the NFC Championship game. However, he believes that Jaxson Dart needs to take his time to get ready and said Brian Daboll is the right head coach for that.
He pointed out how the Giants' head coach developed Josh Allen in Buffalo to the player he is today. The reigning MVP had a shaky start with the Bills before finding his feet, and that is the route he sees for the former Ole Miss star. The two-time Super Bowl-winning Ravens player said,
“I think everybody wants to jump in and say, look at Jayden Daniels, look what he did. I think a lot of teams might be wanting to go that route. I hope they don't do it. The development part for Dart being under Brian Daboll, who’s famous for getting Josh Allen right. He's the one that came into Buffalo, got Josh Allen right, after he started off a little shaky, got him back on track, putting him in the MVP category, which he is today."
Kyle Van Noy praises Jaxson Dart's mentality as he looks forward to Giants QB's development under Brian Daboll
Kyle Van Noy was also effusive in his praise for Jaxson Dart and said that he likes his ability to throw the ball and the attitude he brings to the field. He commented,
"I can see that development with Jaxson Dart. I think he has the potential to be really good. I love his gun slinger mentality, he has, and the swag mindset. It started in high school when he was Gatorade player of the year in Utah and he's carried it through USC and then down an Ole Miss. I really like him for that swag he's got.”
The Giants are not expected to be competitive this year in a stacked division, but Brian Daboll has the unenviable task of holding on to his job while also developing their quarterback for the future.
