2x Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning gets candid on Dak Prescott’s situation with Cowboys ahead of playoffs

NFL legend Peyton Manning and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott never shared an NFL season as players. But the former Broncos quarterback has had no choice but to watch him in retirement.

Speaking on the This is Football podcast, Manning gave his two cents on the quarterback as he attempts to get farther than the franchise has gotten since the mid-1990s.

"If the Cowboys played well in the playoffs, it will be because Dak is doing the same things he's done all season.... Dak Prescott takes a lot of heat. It comes his way. I think that comes with playing quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. I think he wants that platform. He handles it so well. He handles the positives [and] the negatives."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Manning went on, claiming that Prescott deserves his MVP consideration:

"I think he stays pretty even keel, which is the best quality of a quarterback in the NFL, especially playing someplace like Dallas… I'm pulling for Dak. He's had a heck of a year. He's in that MVP running deservedly so and I'm hoping he has a good run here in this postseason."

Dak Prescott's 2023 regular season performance comes during alarming league-wide decline

Dak Prescott at Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders

With the regular season now over, every player's statistics have crystalized with no hope of any further adjustments. Dak Prescott led the league in touchdown passes with 36, according to NFL stat tracking. He wrapped up the regular season with a full game's production over every other quarterback in the NFL.

Jordan Love sat in second place in the category with 32 passing touchdowns. In total, just four quarterbacks reached 30 passing touchdowns.

Prescott, Love, Brock Purdy, and Jared Goff are the only players to have that distinction this season. Unlike in other seasons that have seen players cross 40 and even 50 touchdown passes in recent years, quarterbacks as a whole took a step back in the category.

Last year, three quarterbacks threw for at least 35 passing touchdowns and one threw for 40 touchdowns.

In 2021, nine quarterbacks passed for at least 30 touchdowns and seven passed for at least 35 touchdowns.

Some would argue that the quarterbacks are to blame while others would say that rushing touchdowns have become the priority in schemes. Meanwhile, defenses have caught up to the arms of today's quarterbacks.

Additionally, with so many retirements coming in the last half-decade from the elite throwers, it has left a gap that is yet to truly be filled by the next generation. Whether it be the classes of the late 2010s maturing into a new level of throwers such as Lamar Jackson or CJ Stroud, a new era with new blood should rise.

Will the quarterback position see a resurgence in 2024?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit the "This is Football" podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.