2x Super Bowl champion has surprising question for Mina Kimes' baby boy

ESPN's Mina Kimes stole the limelight by sharing an adorable picture with her son. She is pretty active on social media, particularly on Instagram. The sports journalist boasts around 363K followers, updating them about her personal and professional life.

Kimes shared a sweet picture with her son on Instagram. The mother-son duo seemingly took a walk into nature's lap with trees and plants in the background. She posted the snap with a caption that reads:

"So….whats your bench?"

Fans in the comment section were in awe, talking about the little boy. However, one comment stood out—it was from two-time Super Bowl champion Damien Woody, who humorously asked:

"Wait…is he gonna have his hand in the dirt 👀"

Kimes replied to the NFL legend and former New England Patriots man, writing:

"he already does 😭😭😭😭"

Damien Woody comment (Image Source: Instagram/@mina_kimes)

Mina Kimes is married to Nick Sylvester, who is a music executive. The pair tied the knot in 2015 and have been married for over a decade now. They were blessed with a baby boy in 2023.

Mina Kimes urges fans to donate to families impacted by LA wildfires

Mina Kimes lives with her family in Los Angeles, California, and came forward to help the people affected by the terrible wildfire earlier this year. On Wednesday, Kimes shared a story on her Instagram account, sharing the details of a charity for the people affected by the LA wildfires.

She posted the story along with the caption in which she asked the people to donate, writing:

"LA friends! I will be reading at this free event in early May—come by in the afternoon if you are around, and please consider donating at the link in the post! Every bit helps!"

Still from Kimes' Instagram story/@mina_kimes)

In another Instagram story, Kimes gave fans a rare glimpse of her shooting for the Around the Horn TV show. She posted a story with the caption saying:

"On @athonespn today."

Still from Kimes' Instagram story/@mina_kimes)

For her workday, Kimes garnered attention in a blue-colored top with multiple colored flowers on it. She is known for covering the NFL for NFL Live and ESPN.

