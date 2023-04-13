“Practically unfair” – Chiefs’ 2x Super Bowl champion takes aim at Andy Reid 

Andy Reid has seen praise from all corners of the NFL world and the Kansas City Chiefs locker room. However, one player indirectly called out the head coach for not using him in the way he desires.

Speaking to "Go Long," Travis Kelce's backup tight end Jody Fortson expressed a sky-high level of confidence but also frustration about his lack of usage.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will Travis Kelce earn 1000 yards in 2023?

He claimed that the Chiefs know he's ready to break out of Travis Kelce's shadow. Here's how he put it, also making it clear that he doesn't owe the team "anything at all."

“It’s practically unfair at this point. Obviously we want to win at the highest level. But I didn’t sign up to this game to be mediocre,” Fortson said.

“I look at my stats, and I’m not happy with any of them. I’m not going to be complacent and act like these rings are making my career. No. Because that’s not how I see it. I want to be great. Really great.”

Jody Fortson hopes to multiply current production for Andy Reid in 2023

Jody Fortson at Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs Media Availability feat. Andy Reid

While most spend their wind praising Travis Kelce, Jody Fortson is licking his wounds after his first two seasons failing to go the way he wanted.

Sure, he has a Super Bowl ring, but his production leaves a lot to want. In his rookie season, the tight end caught five passes for 47 yards and two touchdowns. In 2022, he caught nine passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns.

One could add a zero to his yardage production numbers over his first two years and still fall within normal parameters for the position. That said, what is on his side is time. Fortson, 27, is several years younger than Travis Kelce, who will be 34 by the end of the 2023 season.

Kelce should reach fatherhood long before Fortson, giving Andy Reid an opportunity to give Fortson a shot if he sticks around long enough. Will Fortson's patience hold out?

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes