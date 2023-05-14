New York Jets wide receiver Mecole Hardman has faced many challenges and obstacles in his life. He recently revealed one of the scariest stories of his life regarding his mother's battle with her brain tumor.

Hardman spoke in a Mother's Day Q & A with New York Post columnist, Steve Serby and spoke about his mother's fight with the brain condition.

Hardman revealed that his mother, Latrivia Danyell, had her tumor grow so big that she had to come back home without her front skull.

"The surgeon who did it, he completely removed the whole thing. … The tumor was so big she had to come back home without her front skull. Literally like the front of her skull was off. They had to take it off ’cause her brain was too big. Her brain was so swollen that they had to take the front part of her skull off and wait for the brain to like de-swell and then come back and put the front of her skull back on."

Hardman closed out the interview by summing up why he's proud of his mother.

"What she’s endured, and always have a smile on her face, man … chin up, chest out … just a very strong woman."

Mecole Hardman's mother excited that he will be catching passes from Aaron Rodgers

Mecole Hardman

In the same interview, Mecole Hardman was asked what his mother thought of him catching passes from Aaron Rodgers in New York Jets.

Hardman said:

"She’s definitely loving that."

Both Hardman and Rodgers joined the Jets this off-season. Hardman signed a one-year deal with the team as a free agent after spending four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rodgers joined the Jets after they acquired him via trade from the Green Bay Packers.

Hardman spent the first four seasons of his career catching passes from Patrick Mahomes. The two won two Super Bowls together, as Hardman caught 151 catches for 2,088 yards and 16 touchdowns.

He will now be catching passes from another Super Bowl winner and four-time league MVP winner, Aaron Rodgers.

The Jets with Rodgers and Hardman are expected to be Super Bowl contenders in 2023.

