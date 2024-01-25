Another season, another year where the Buffalo Bills failed to reach the Super Bowl. After a late-season run during the 2023-2024 regular season, the Bills won the AFC East division, securing a spot in the playoffs after a rough start.

They earned a first-round victory in the wildcard round after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-17, setting up a date with the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round.

The Bills ran into the same problem and weren't able to overcome the challenge of Patrick Mahomes and the championship-hungry Chiefs.

Despite losing again in the divisional round (Josh Allen has never gotten past the divisional round), the Bills had a successful season after starting the year 5-5.

As the Bills shift their focus to improving their roster and staff this off-season, here are three moves the Buffalo should make this off-season in order to help them reach the Super Bowl next season.

3 big moves Buffalo Bills should make to win Super Bowl next season

#3 - Re-structure Stefon Diggs & Von Miller's current contract

Stefon Diggs during AFC Divisional Playoffs - Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs and Von Miller are key pieces on the Buffalo Bills roster. However, while the two stars are getting older, they aren't getting any better.

Miller had one of if not the most unproductive seasons of his NFL career, recording just three tackles and no sacks in 12 games. Diggs was productive but had a huge drop-off in the second half of the season.

Diggs and Miller are set to make a combined $51 million this season. Now, it's going to be tough for the Bills to create money with their contracts and guaranteed money due, but they have to find a way to get Miller and Diggs under the books for a combined $51 million this season. They aren't worth that in 2024.

#2 - Sign another quality wide receiver and let Gabe Davis walk in free agency

Gabe Davis during Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills need to re-evaluate the wide receiver room. As mentioned above, Diggs doesn't look like the premier No. 1 receiver he did a few years ago.

Wide receiver Gabe Davis is set to be a free agent this off-season. While he has shown flashes of being a productive receiver, he's too inconsistent to rely on.

Davis has recorded 294 catches for 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns in four seasons. He's missed a total of just four games in his four-year career and has never produced a season recording over 1,000 yards or 10 touchdowns.

While he is a good No. 2 wide receiver option, he may demand more money on the open market. In this case, Buffalo should target a replacement receiver such as Tyler Boyd, Rashid Shaheed or Josh Reynolds.

#1 - Find a new kicker

Tyler Bass during AFC Divisional Playoffs - Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills

While Tyler Bass missed a key field goal in the fourth quarter of the Bills-Chiefs divisional round game, he can't get the blame for the Bills' loss.

However, missing two field goals the game prior (while still winning) on top of missing a clutch field goal in the following postseason game is concerning.

Bass converted 82.8 percent of field goals this season, which ranked 23rd-best in the league. The Bills could run into another situation where they need their kicker to be clutch down the stretch and should move on from Bass.

Some notable free-agent kickers include Wil Lutz, Ka'imi Fairbairn, Brandon McManus, Greg Zuerlein and Randy Bullock. The Bills could also find a young kicker in the draft or out of college as an undrafted free agent.