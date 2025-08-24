3 cut candidates for Giants 53-man roster ahead of deadline ft. Tommy DeVito 

The deadline for teams to name their 53-man rosters for the season is on Thursday. The New York Giants are likely to cut some players and already parted ways with eight.
Here are three players who could be cut before the deadline.
Three cut candidates for the New York Giants
1. Tommy DeVito
Tommy Devito has been with the Giants since 2023 and was their starting quarterback when Daniel Jones was injured. He had a three-game winning streak during his rookie season, proving his worth to the coaches and front office.
However, the quarterback situation in 2025 is different. New York brought in Russell Willson and Jameis Winston to lead the team. They are considered bridge quarterbacks before Jaxson Dart takes over. There is no space for DeVito, and his performance against the Patriots on Thursday was likely his last for the Giants.
2.Chris Manhertz
Chris Manhertz is a tight end who has only played one season with New York. He has been barely used as there are stronger players at the position on the roster. Daniel Bellinger and Theo Johnson will battle for the starting role, and Greg Dulcich had a strong game on Thursday which likely sealed his spot.
3. Jude McAtamney
Jude McAtamney brought with him a feel good story to New York. Born in Northern Ireland, he was a Gaelic football player before changing sports. McAtamney is a graduate of the international player pathway, and the kicker joined to the Giants as an undrafted free agent from Rutgers.
He has played one game for the team, where he had one successful attempt. However, McAtamney hasn't done anything else besides that, and with Graham Gano still going strong, he's expected to be cut.
It's a nice story and a win for international players, but his stint with New York is likely ending.
