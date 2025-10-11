3 days after Cam Newton confirms baby no. 9's birth, GF Jasmin Brown shares first photo with their newborn son

  • home icon
By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Oct 11, 2025 22:09 GMT
Cam Newton has welcomed his ninth child, just under two years after having his first baby with girlfriend Jasmin Brown. On Thursday, he shared the news during a sneak peek of his upcoming appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, saying, “He’s already here.”

Now, the former Carolina Panthers quarterback's girlfriend has shared the first photo of her newborn son on Instagram. In the image, Brown is seen cradling her baby close to her chest, nursing him while seated in a car. A blue heart emoji covers the baby for privacy. Have a look:

Source: (Via Instagram/ @watchjazzy)
Jasmin Brown, a comedian known as “Watch Jazzy,” welcomed her first child with Newton in March 2024, a baby girl.

On Mother's Day 2025, Brown shared the news of her second pregnancy, writing:

"Feeling ALL the love, kicks and elbows… cheers to our growing tribe.”

Cam Newton has nine children in total. With Kia Proctor (ex-girlfriend), he has four biological children: Chosen Sebastian, Camidas Swain, Cashmere Saint, and Sovereign-Dior Cambella.

He also helps raise Kia’s older daughter, Shakira, from a previous relationship.

With LaReina Shaw, Newton has one son, Caesar.

He also helps raise LaReina’s older son from a previous relationship.

Cam Newton’s GF Jasmin Brown heads to Auburn as Tigers set to retire ex-NFL QB’s jersey

Jasmin Brown will be at Auburn this Saturday. In a follow-up Instagram story after posting the first picture with her newborn, she wore an Auburn Tigers varsity sweater and held a large Auburn cup, a sweet nod Cam Newton’s college days.

In separate photos, Brown also posed for a mirror selfie in her Auburn Tigers varsity sweater and flaunted a jersey with Newton's name. See for yourself:

Source: (Via Instagram/ @watchjazzy)
During the game against No. 9 Georgia at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn will retire Newton’s No. 2 jersey. He only played one season there in 2010, but the ex-quarterback led the team to a perfect 14-0 record, won a national championship, and took home the Heisman Trophy.

His jersey will now hang with Auburn legends like Bo Jackson, Pat Sullivan, and Terry Beasley. Newton and Brown have been dating since 2022.

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

