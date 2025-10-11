3 days after Cam Newton confirms baby no. 9's birth, GF Jasmin Brown shares first photo with their newborn son

Cam Newton has welcomed his ninth child, just under two years after having his first baby with girlfriend Jasmin Brown. On Thursday, he shared the news during a sneak peek of his upcoming appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, saying, “He’s already here.”Now, the former Carolina Panthers quarterback's girlfriend has shared the first photo of her newborn son on Instagram. In the image, Brown is seen cradling her baby close to her chest, nursing him while seated in a car. A blue heart emoji covers the baby for privacy. Have a look:Source: (Via Instagram/ @watchjazzy)Jasmin Brown, a comedian known as “Watch Jazzy,” welcomed her first child with Newton in March 2024, a baby girl. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn Mother's Day 2025, Brown shared the news of her second pregnancy, writing:&quot;Feeling ALL the love, kicks and elbows… cheers to our growing tribe.”Cam Newton has nine children in total. With Kia Proctor (ex-girlfriend), he has four biological children: Chosen Sebastian, Camidas Swain, Cashmere Saint, and Sovereign-Dior Cambella.He also helps raise Kia’s older daughter, Shakira, from a previous relationship. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith LaReina Shaw, Newton has one son, Caesar. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe also helps raise LaReina’s older son from a previous relationship.Also read: &quot;You’ve got too much support&quot; - Cam Newton rejects single mom label from his 3 'baby mamas' with 7th biological child on the wayCam Newton’s GF Jasmin Brown heads to Auburn as Tigers set to retire ex-NFL QB’s jerseyJasmin Brown will be at Auburn this Saturday. In a follow-up Instagram story after posting the first picture with her newborn, she wore an Auburn Tigers varsity sweater and held a large Auburn cup, a sweet nod Cam Newton’s college days.In separate photos, Brown also posed for a mirror selfie in her Auburn Tigers varsity sweater and flaunted a jersey with Newton's name. See for yourself:Source: (Via Instagram/ @watchjazzy)During the game against No. 9 Georgia at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn will retire Newton’s No. 2 jersey. He only played one season there in 2010, but the ex-quarterback led the team to a perfect 14-0 record, won a national championship, and took home the Heisman Trophy. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHis jersey will now hang with Auburn legends like Bo Jackson, Pat Sullivan, and Terry Beasley. Newton and Brown have been dating since 2022.