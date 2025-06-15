On a new episode of Funky Friday, premiered on June 13, ex-NFL star Cam Newton opened up about his life as a father. Speaking with singer K. Michelle, Cam said he’s always been there for his kids.

“I don’t even like my baby mamas saying they’re single parents,” Cam said candidly. [25:42] “You’ve got too much support.”

He has eight kids with different women and another on the way. Some people might call that a “broken home” situation, but Cam sees it differently.

“The woman I’m with now knows about each person I procreated with,” he said, unapologetically. “That’s just the alpha male in me. I take care of mine.”

Cam Newton explained that he’s not trying to brag. He’s just proud to be a father who shows up, even if his family doesn’t look traditional.

With Kia Proctor, Cam has four children, including three sons - Chosen Sebastian, Camidas Swain and Cashmere Saint - and a daughter, Sovereign-Dior Cambella. He also helped raise her daughter from a past relationship, Shakira.

With LaReina Shaw, he has one son, Caesar, and helps raise her older son, Jaden.

With his current girlfriend, Jasmin Brown, Cam Newton had a daughter in 2024.

They’re also expecting another baby. Jasmin announced the news in a heartfelt Mother’s Day Instagram post, sharing a photo of her baby bump with the caption:

“Feeling ALL the Love, kicks and elbows… cheers to our growing tribe.”

They’ve been together since 2021, and despite past headlines about infidelity, Jasmin has stood by Cam.

Cam Newton revealed his baby's mothers LaReina Shaw and Jasmin Brown have met each other

In the same episode of Funky Friday, Cam Newton opened up to K. Michell and shared that two of his babies' mothers, LaReina Shaw and Jasmin Brown, have actually met each other.

“My heart goes out to my first baby mama, Kia, because I really love her,” Cam began. [50:46] “Even though I’m happy in my current relationship, sometimes she might not feel that love, and things can get complicated.”

He mentioned that when he first started dating Jasmin (Jazz), she didn’t know Kia at all. Eventually, while learning more about him, Jasmin found out about the other women in his life.

Cam then revealed something people might not expect — LaReina (his second baby mama) and Jasmin met in person, and it was actually a good experience.

“It was one of those moments, like, ‘You’re in Miami? Cool. Let’s link up,’” he said. “And they met—without me even being there.”

He said most people don’t understand how that kind of relationship works.

Cam also shared that he connects deeply with the women in his life.

“I pour more of myself into women than I do into men,” he said. “They’ve always been my support system.

Cam Newton was the No. 1 pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

His best season came in 2015, when he led the Carolina Panthers to a 15-1 record, won the NFL MVP award, and took the team to the Super Bowl.

But after that, injuries started to affect his game. He had a serious foot injury in 2019 and problems with his shoulder which made it difficult for him to play. This led to the Panthers letting him go.

He played for the New England Patriots in 2020, then returned to the Panthers in 2021, but it didn’t last long.

Since retiring, Cam Newton has moved into media. He hosts a podcast called 4th & 1 and recently started a new sports show on BET called 106 & Sports.

