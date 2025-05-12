Cam Newton's girlfriend Jasmin shows off baby bump revealing 9th child of Panthers icon on Mother's Day

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton will soon be a father of nine. His girlfriend, Jasmin Brown, shared the news on Mother's Day in an Instagram post. The actress posted photos of her growing baby bump and expressed her excitement for their "growing tribe."
"Feeling ALL the Love, kicks and elbows 🤣🥰 cheers to our growing tribe. #happymothersday 💐 #watchjazzy #bestfriendinyourhead," Brown captioned.
Brown also posted a short video on her Instagram Story of her baby bump and shared how much being a mother has impacted her life in the best way.
"Being a mom has filled me with unimaginable joy. I truly love it here and I will never be the same," Brown wrote.
Newton and Brown are already parents to a daughter they welcomed in March 2024. He shares five children with his former girlfriend, Kia Proctor — three sons and two daughters. He also has two sons with another ex, LaReina Shaw.
Cam Newton's girlfriend Jasmin Brown referenced mindset during second pregnancy
After announcing the news of their baby's impending arrival, Cam Newton's girlfriend, Jasmin Brown, shared her mindset about motherhood and pregnancy.
"Your kids don't need a perfect mom. They need a happy one," the reshared story read.
Brown added a caption that showed how she ignores outside noise. She said that her daughter is happy because she is happy during her pregnancy.
"I truly believe my daughter is so happy because I was a HAPPY pregnant woman and I am a HAPPY mother! I didn't feed into the judgement or negativity. (Still don't). I choose happiness over everything. (Still do) And it's the same with this pregnancy! Protecting my peace is everything! It means to protect my womb child's peace. And I am extremely intentional about that," Brown wrote.
Brown and Newton made their relationship official in 2022 when they attended the Milan Fashion Week.
