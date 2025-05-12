Cam Newton's girlfriend Jasmin shows off baby bump revealing 9th child of Panthers icon on Mother's Day

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton will soon be a father of nine. His girlfriend, Jasmin Brown, shared the news on Mother's Day in an Instagram post. The actress posted photos of her growing baby bump and expressed her excitement for their "growing tribe."

Ad

"Feeling ALL the Love, kicks and elbows 🤣🥰 cheers to our growing tribe. #happymothersday 💐 #watchjazzy #bestfriendinyourhead," Brown captioned.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brown also posted a short video on her Instagram Story of her baby bump and shared how much being a mother has impacted her life in the best way.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Being a mom has filled me with unimaginable joy. I truly love it here and I will never be the same," Brown wrote.

Jasmin Brown shared a sweet video on her Instagram Story of her baby bump (image credit: instagram/watchjazzy)

Newton and Brown are already parents to a daughter they welcomed in March 2024. He shares five children with his former girlfriend, Kia Proctor — three sons and two daughters. He also has two sons with another ex, LaReina Shaw.

Ad

Cam Newton's girlfriend Jasmin Brown referenced mindset during second pregnancy

After announcing the news of their baby's impending arrival, Cam Newton's girlfriend, Jasmin Brown, shared her mindset about motherhood and pregnancy.

"Your kids don't need a perfect mom. They need a happy one," the reshared story read.

Brown added a caption that showed how she ignores outside noise. She said that her daughter is happy because she is happy during her pregnancy.

Ad

"I truly believe my daughter is so happy because I was a HAPPY pregnant woman and I am a HAPPY mother! I didn't feed into the judgement or negativity. (Still don't). I choose happiness over everything. (Still do) And it's the same with this pregnancy! Protecting my peace is everything! It means to protect my womb child's peace. And I am extremely intentional about that," Brown wrote.

Ad

Jasmin Brown shared her mindset in motherhood and her current pregnancy (image credit: instagram/watchjazzy)

Brown and Newton made their relationship official in 2022 when they attended the Milan Fashion Week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More

Adarius Hayes car crash: What happened to the Miami Hurricanes’ LB?