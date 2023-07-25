Who is Shakia ‘Kia’ Proctor? All you need to know about Cam Newton's latest lawsuit

Cam Newton's legal issues didn't end with his NFL career.

Newton is currently involved in a legal battle with his ex-girlfriend Shakia 'Kia' Proctor. The former Carolina Panthers QB's personal life, especially his romantic relationships, is constantly under scrutiny.

According to a recent update, the 2015 NFL MVP slapped Proctor with a lawsuit asking for his Bentley to be returned to him. As reported by Radar Online, Newton apparently filed the case against Proctor, who is also the mother of four of his children.

That being said, Newton reportedly gifted Proctor the 2017 Bentley Bentayga when they were romantically involved. Though their relationship didn't last, Proctor apparently kept the Bentley.

As per reports, the lawsuit read:

“Although the relationship has ended, [Proctor] remains in possession of the car and refuses to return the car."

The car was purchased on May 23, 2018, and is still in Newton's name. Apparently, Cam Newton expected her to return it to him after their relationship ended.

The lawsuit added:

“In 2019, the relationship ended, and [Proctor] moved out of [Newton’s] residence. As part of the moveout process, [Newton] allowed [Proctor] to use the car to move her things out of the Plaintiff’s residence with the understanding that the car would be promptly returned,” the suit read. “[Proctor] never returned the vehicle to [Newton] after she moved out of [Newton’s] residence."

Other legal troubles circling Cam Newton's relationship with ex Proctor

Earlier this year, it was Proctor who was suing Cam Newton. Apparently, Newton did not pay $20,000 in utility bills. Amid their custody battle over their four children, the NFL star had reportedly agreed to pay Proctor's utility bills.

The agreed upon bills included power, cable and water. As per documents shared by Radar Online, Newton was to pay Proctor the following:

"The former NFL baller currently pays her $14,268 per month in alimony. Records from September 2020 to July 2022 reveal her cable bill to total $5,500 and $6,600 for internet. An additional $4,725 total her power charges and $4,532 for gas. All together, the charges run up to $21,357. That is not including the $2,000 in her legal fees she would like Newton to foot as well."

Cam Newton faces a legal battle with his ex-girlfriend.

Proctor and Newton dated from 2013 to 2019. Kia Proctor, who worked at the Stadium Club in Washington, became popular after dating Newton. The relationship, however, ended after the QB had a child with model La Reina Shaw.

While on The Pivot podcast, Newton admitted to hurting his former girlfriend who had a family with him.

