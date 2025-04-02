3 Joe Milton trade packages that could move the needle before 2025 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots have found their quarterback of the future in Drake Maye. However, as was on display in limited game action in 2024, New England may also have another exciting prospect at the position in Joe Milton III as well.

Although Milton only played one game in 2024, he was impressive for the Patriots. He went 22 of 29 (75.9% completion percentage) for 241 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He also added 16 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

As a result, this may be the most ideal time for the Patriots to attempt to find a trade partner for Joe Milton.

Here are some trade packages that may make the Patriots trade away Joe Milton:

Three best trade packages for Patriots QB Joe Milton

#3, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

To be clear, this projection only holds if the Browns decide against taking a quarterback with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Should the organization decide against taking the Miami Hurricanes' Cam Ward or Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland still needs a change and an upgrade at the position.

Trading for Joe Milton would instantly improve the QB situation that features Deshaun Watson and Kenny Pickett. Rather than choosing a QB No. 2, the Browns could select generational talent Abdul Carter to improve the defense or select one of the most versatile players in football history in Travis Hunter.

Projected trade package: Cleveland receives Joe Milton in exchange for a 2025 6th-round pick.

#2, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders news conference - Source: Imagn

The Las Vegas Raiders acquired Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks this offseason. Although the move is a good one for the Raiders, it's hard to imagine that Smith is the long-term answer at the position, given his advanced age.

Trading for Milton could be a great move for the Raiders. Milton would get time to develop behind an experienced and accomplished NFL QB, and the Raiders could see whether Milton has what it takes to become a star in an offensive unit that features tight end Brock Bowers, coach Pete Carroll and owner Tom Brady.

Projected trade package: Las Vegas receives Joe Milton in exchange for WR Tre Tucker.

#1, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints at New York Giants - Source: Imagn

The Derek Carr experiment in New Orleans has not worked. The QB has struggled with injuries and inconsistent play throughout his time with the Saints. The franchise is once again not expected to be competitive in 2025 and could use some excitement at the position.

Rather than draft a quarterback in 2025, trading for Milton and seeing whether he has the talent to become a star in the NFL makes sense for New Orleans. If it works, the Saints have found their QB of the future. If it doesn't, 2026 looks to be a strong quarterback draft class, one that includes the Texas Longhorns' Arch Manning.

Projected trade package: New Orleans receives Joe Milton in exchange for a 2025 7th-round pick.

