3 key plays that resulted in Chiefs' defeat to Lamar Jackson's Ravens in Week 2

The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs had three previous meetings with Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes as their respective quarterbacks. Mahomes and the Chiefs had won all three of their previous meetings.

With the roster plagued by injuries, the Baltimore Ravens lost in overtime to the Las Vegas Raiders last Monday night. With another primetime game on the schedule, the Ravens hosted the Chiefs and the outcome was different this time. Jackson led the Ravens to a come-from-behind victory, getting his first win over Mahomes.

The Ravens are now tied with the rest of the AFC North at 1-1 after two weeks of play. How did the Baltimore Ravens come out with a victory over the Chiefs? Take a look at the three plays that made all the difference.

Three key plays that led the Ravens and Lamar Jackson to win over Kansas City Chiefs

#1 - Rookie Oweh's recovers fumble late in fourth quarter

With 1:28 left in regulation, the Chiefs were 2nd & 3 on their own 35 when Mahomes handed the ball off to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The Chiefs were looking to run down the clock and handing off the ball would do just that.

Edwards-Helaire fumbled the ball and Ravens' rookie linebacker Odafe Oweh scooped up the ball for the Ravens, getting the ball back and giving them excellent field position en route to the comeback win.

#2 - Fourth and one with 1:05 left on the clock

The Baltimore Ravens were up 36-35 and had to make a decision on fourth-and-one. Do they go for it or punt it, which would allow the Chiefs an opportunity to get in field goal range and potentially win the game.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh could be seen yelling at Jackson, asking if he wanted to go for it, Jackson of course said yes and the Ravens got the yardage they needed, securing the victory. If the Ravens or Jackson didn't believe they could get the yard, they could have possibly given the Chiefs another win.

Also Read

#3 - Third quarter touchdown pass to Marquise Brown

With 9:30 minutes left in the third quarter, Lamar Jackson threw a touchdown pass to Marquise Brown. That brought the Ravens down by just four points and within reach of the Kansas City Chiefs. Jackson had some issues in his passing game early on, throwing two interceptions, but kept going with it and led the Ravens back.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar