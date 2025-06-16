3 Micah Parsons trade packages that could benefit the Cowboys in 2025

Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys have yet to agree on a contract extension ahead of the 2025 regular season. The superstar defensive end has spent his entire professional career in Dallas, and he's eligible for a bumper renewal.

However, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys front office have failed to offer Parsons a deal befitting one of the best defensive players in the NFL. With training camp around the corner, let's look at a few trade packages if they decide to move Parsons.

Three Micah Parsons trade packages that could benefit the Dallas Cowboys

3. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the Dallas Cowboys' biggest rivals in the NFC. They are the reigning Super Bowl champions, and a premium destination for any player looking to chase rings for the next handful of seasons.

While the Eagles are well stocked in the defensive department, a trade for Micah Parsons might be too good to pass up. They could entice the Cowboys with an offer comprising of two first-round picks, a second-round pick, a third-round pick swap and a high-upside player.

Parsons is a proven leader and one of the most vocal members of Dallas' defense. A move to Philadelphia could be beneficial to all parties involved.

2. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have been in rebuild mode since Tom Brady left in 2020. Robert Kraft's team has reached the playoffs just once since the legendary quarterback took his talents to Tampa Bay.

With Mike Vrabel taking the reins as coach, the Patriots could use a superstar defensive end to strike fear into the hearts of opposing quarterbacks. Who better to take than a fully motivated Micah Parsons?

New England could convince the Cowboys to part with him by offering a package of two first-round and two second-round picks. These could turn out valuable if Vrabel's rebuild goes south after the regular season.

1. Pittsburgh Steelers

Micah Parsons reportedly said during Super Bowl week that if there's any team he'd consider playing for aside from the Dallas Cowboys, it'll be the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"I said if I ever returned home, it was going to Pittsburgh," Parsons said in February, via Athlon Sports.

With the uncertainty surrounding his contract talks, it's time for Mike Tomlin's team to make the Cowboys an offer that's hard to refuse. It could include a first-round pick, two second-rounders and a high-upside rookie or sophomore defensive end.

That deal would fulfil Parsons' desire to play in Pittsburgh, and would give the Cowboys a set of handy picks and a potential Pro Bowler defensive end. It would also send Parsons out of the ultra-competitive NFC.

