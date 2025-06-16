3 months after Christian Kirk's trade to Texans, WR drops honest take on C.J. Stroud

Three months into his new chapter with the Houston Texans, Christian Kirk isn’t easing in quietly. The veteran wide receiver, acquired via trade from Jacksonville in March, has already aligned himself with the team’s starter, C.J. Stroud.
Speaking on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Sunday, Kirk offered praise for his young quarterback’s command both on and off the field.
"The thing that sticks out about C.J. is he's super mild mannered, but he has a lot of confidence, and he's smart, " Kirk said.
"He sees things well, and he's a really good communicator, and I think, you know, at that position, especially being a quarterback, and with him being a younger guy, that's a big, big part of him getting to where he is now."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"Just within the few months of spending time around them communicating with him in the locker room outside of the facility, whatever the case may be, he's got a bright future, and really excited to get to work with him," Kirk said.
C.J. Stroud is fresh off a breakout rookie season and a solid sophomore year that propelled Houston to back-to-back AFC South titles. His growing rapport with Kirk was on full display during June’s minicamp, where multiple observers noted the duo connecting consistently in team drills.
One particular 30-yard hookup highlighted in coverage from ESPN stood out not just for the throw, but for the timing and trust.
Kirk sees C.J. Stroud leading the Texans to the title
Kirk’s arrival couldn’t have come at a better moment for the Texans’ reshaped receiver room. With Stefon Diggs gone and Tank Dell still recovering from injury, the offense is relying on a mix of rookies, like Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, and proven targets to step up.
The receiver made a bold statement about Houston's championship potential. Kirk tied the team's success directly to C.J. Stroud's performance level.
"He's going to take this team as far as we want to go, with him being at his best," Kirk told SiriusXM NFL Radio.
C.J. Stroud, who had eased back into action after dealing with minor shoulder soreness earlier in the offseason, looked unfazed during those sessions. Head coach DeMeco Ryans emphasized the team was simply being cautious with their quarterback’s workload.
Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.