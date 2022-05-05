3 players Panthers could sign after failing to land starting quarterback in 2022 NFL Draft

While the Carolina Panthers elected not to trade for a quarterback before the draft, many expected them to take the first quarterback in the draft at pick No. 6. Instead, they addressed the offensive line and selected lineman Ikem Ekwonu with their first-round pick.

While they didn't draft a quarterback in the first or second-round, the Panthers selected Matt Coral in the third-round. It appears they didn’t draft him with the intention that he’ll be their immediate starter or franchise quarterback.

According to Albert Breer, the Panthers will still kick the tires around by adding a veteran quarterback. The names mentioned were Baker Mayfield, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Nick Foles, who was just recently released.

JPA Football @jpafootball Update: #Panthers will still “kick around the idea” of adding a vet QB like Jimmy Garoppolo, Baker Mayfield or Nick Foles, per @AlbertBreer Update: #Panthers will still “kick around the idea” of adding a vet QB like Jimmy Garoppolo, Baker Mayfield or Nick Foles, per @AlbertBreer

The Panthers' current quarterback room consists of Sam Darnold, PJ Walker, and now Matt Coral.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule was set on drafting Ekwonu at pick no. 6 and thinks sometimes when you draft a quarterback so high, it puts too much pressure on them. Rhule said:

“It’s going to take some time, sometimes when you take those guys at six, the pressure is so great to put them on the field, they can get ruined."

He went on to say:

"I think this is the most amazing opportunity for a guy that we think has first‐round talent, who has played at a high level, to come in here, develop his body, learn under Sam, learn under P.J. (Walker) ... and learn the system from the ground up with Ben McAdoo."

He concluded, saying:

"Whenever that time is that he is ready to play, he will get his opportunity.”

The Panthers could still trade for a veteran quarterback

NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay Packers

While the Panthers drafted Corral and currently have three quarterbacks on their roster, another could be added before the start of the season. As mentioned above, the Panthers could still add a veteran quarterback to lead the quarterback room if they feel they aren't comfortable enough with the group they have.

Joe Person @josephperson Panthers and Browns in talks about Baker Mayfield, per source and as @ByKimberleyA said. David Tepper big on value and Panthers are going to want Browns to pick up a good chunk of Mayfield's $18.8M. Panthers and Browns in talks about Baker Mayfield, per source and as @ByKimberleyA said. David Tepper big on value and Panthers are going to want Browns to pick up a good chunk of Mayfield's $18.8M.

Here is a breakdown of three potential quarterbacks the Panthers might look at:

Baker Mayfield in action for the Cleveland Browns

1.Baker Mayfield

Mayfield is set to earn $18.9 million this season, which may be a stumbling block. The Cleveland Browns quarterback had a career year in 2020, leading the Browns to a playoff victory against their rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mayfield has seen himself fall out of favor over the last year, when he played through a lengthy shoulder injury. Since the arrival of Deshaun Watson, the quarterback has been desperate for a move. Perhaps Carolina would make sense for him.

Jimmy Garoppolo in action for the San Francisco 49ers

2. Jimmy Garoppolo

Garoppolo is set to count $26.9 million against the salary cap, a sizeable amount. The San Francisco 49er has been unhappy for some time, with a rift growing between him and the front office. He has led the 49ers to a Super Bowl in 2019, where they lost 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

During his time in San Francisco, they have become playoff regulars, losing last season to future Super Bowl champions the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game.

Carolina could potentially use a quarterback with his experience and leadership skills.

Nick Foles after Super Bowl LII

3. Nick Foles

Speaking of experience and leadership, Nick Foles has plenty of both to offer. The former Super Bowl MVP was a major figure in the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory at the end of the 2018 season. In a game they won 41-33 against the legendary Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, Foles threw for 373 yards, 3 touchdowns and famously caught a touchdown pass himself.

He picked up the offense when Carson Wentz went down with an injury and cemented a place in Eagles history with his performances.

The journeyman quarterback had spells at the Eagles, Rams and Chiefs before returning to the Eagles and winning the Super Bowl. Since then, he has had short stays at the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Chicago Bears. A free agent at present, Foles has not been seen as a starter for multiple seasons and would be a cheaper option. As he has shown before, he can be dangerous with the right team.

The Panthers may look to one of these three if they do decide to replace Darnold. If not, then it looks like Darnold will lead the offense, at least until Coral is ready.

Edited by John Maxwell