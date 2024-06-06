"3 peat incoming": Chiefs Kingdom celebrates as Super Bowl hero Mecole Hardman re-signs with team

Mecole Hardman Jr. is coming back to the Kansas City Chiefs. The wide receiver has a special place in the hearts of the fanbase, and they have shown their appreciation for him upon hearing the news of him reuniting with the team.

Hardman was selected by the Chiefs in the 2019 NFL draft and had a short spell with the New York Jets in 2023. With the Jets, Hardman’s performances dipped, and in October he was back in Kansas City. The 26-year-old ended up scoring the game-winning TD in the extra time during this year’s Super Bowl. Now, he’ll be with them once again.

This news had Kansas City fans declaring their hopes of winning three Super Bowls back-to-back:

“Let’s gooo! Three-peat incoming!!!”

“Love this! Mecole deserves to be part of the 3peat.”

Fans had a lot of respect for Mecole Hardman, and many suggested that he was an integral part of the team and should never leave:

“I knew it thank god the legion of zoom 2.0 in full effect”, wrote one fan on X.

“Retire his name in arrowhead please @Chiefs”, suggested one fan.

More than anything, this signing had fans hopeful of the three-peat.

“3 Peat incoming remember this tweet”, predicted one fan.

“3 peat incoming. Glad he’s back”, wrote another Chiefs fan.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce share Chiefs fans' dream of a three-peat

Kansas City fans aren’t the only ones clamoring for a three-peat, as stars on the team also share the goal. QB Patrick Mahomes said to the crowd at Kelce-Jam:

“We love you. And we just wanna let you know that back-to-back is not good enough. You know what we are going for. Three!”

Tight end Travis Kelce has also stated his determination to achieve the three-peat this season while speaking to E! News:

“A couple more Super Bowls. I told you that feeling in the endzone was the greatest feeling man hosting that trophy at the end is that's the Mecca right there."

Only time will tell whether the inclusion of Mecole Hardman will take Kansas City to the promised land again, but with the receiver a hugely popular figure in the fanbase, it certainly feels like a step in the right direction.