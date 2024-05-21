  • NFL
  • Travis Kelce chasing Michael Jordan's legacy as Chiefs eye three-peat in controversy-riddled offseason

Travis Kelce chasing Michael Jordan's legacy as Chiefs eye three-peat in controversy-riddled offseason

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified May 21, 2024 14:35 GMT
Travis Kelce wants Michael Jordan level legacy
Travis Kelce wants Michael Jordan level legacy

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is eyeing a historic landmark in his bid to get closer to NBA legend Michael Jordan. This season, the Chiefs will be defending their championship title and aiming for a notable three-peat.

The Chiefs drafted Kelce in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Since then, Kelce has revolutionized the tight-end position. However, the three-time Super Bowl winner still has far to go to cement his legacy, according to him.

Kelce recently appeared in an advertisement-style interview with E! News and talked about his plans for the future.

“A couple more Super Bowls. I told you that feeling in the endzone was the greatest feeling man hosting that trophy at the end is that's the Mecca right there,” Kelce said.
“That Vince Lombardi at the end of the year with my teammates and my coaches and the fan base and in Kansas City man that's all I got my mind set on.”

However, when prompted by a member of the interview team that he should go for three instead of two more Super Bowl wins, the Chiefs man had his mind rush towards NBA legend Michael Jordan’s six championship rings.

“Three more. Talking about I'll take six give me them give me as many raises Jordan's got baby," Kelce said. "Three more Here we go!”

Until now, nine teams have won the Super Bowl back-to-back but none have gained the elusive three-peat. The Chiefs have their eyes set on it, despite their players' issues, including the recent arrests of Wanya Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick.

Travis Kelce has to deal with a lot

While Travis Kelce has been enjoying the offseason festivities around the globe, his teammates have been landing in trouble.

In March, wide receiver Rashee Rice was allegedly involved in a high-speed car chase that could attract up to eight felonies.

Harrison Butker’s controversial commencement speech has landed the kicker in deep waters. Two sophomore players on the roster, Wanya Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick, got arrested last Thursday for possession of marijuana and THC.

Only time will tell if Travis Kelce can motivate his teammates to achieve his lofty goals.

