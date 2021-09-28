NFL Trade Rumors: 3 Players the Seahawks should pursue before the 2021 NFL trade deadline

Thanks to Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks are a good enough team to be an NFC Championship contender.

The quarterback is talented enough to hide most of the Seahawks' problems. With his cylinders up and running, only an elite performance by an opponent will be enough to defeat Seattle.

Hiding the problems, however, is never enough to win the Super Bowl. To win in February, a team must be flawless, and the Seahawks are far from it.

3 Players the Seahawks should pursue before the 2021 NFL trade deadline

#1 CB Stephon Gilmore

Stephon Gilmore sealed a Super Bowl victory with an INT on Jared Goff.



Flashback to the time Stephon Gilmore sealed a Super Bowl victory with an INT on Jared Goff. 🏆



https://t.co/f2J5XLX0tY

Stephon Gilmore is reportedly keen on a move away from the New England Patriots.

Gilmore is playing under the last year of his contract, where he will make a base salary of $7 million.

When Gilmore is fit and firing on all cylinders, he is still one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

Last season did not go according to plan for the All-Pro due to injuries—COVID-19 and a season-ending partially torn quad. This should not, however, detract from what a notable player he is.

Gilmore is an elite CB. In 124 games, he made 411 total tackles (359 solo, 52 assisted, and one sack), he also forced seven fumbles, deflected 114 passes, and got 25 interceptions—including two pick-sixes.

The Seahawks need a player like Gilmore and since head coach Bill Belichick likes to acquire draft picks, Seattle giving two mid-round picks for Gilmore might attract Belichick enough to say "yes" to the trade.

#2 WR Sterling Shepard

Sterling Shepard, three weeks into the season, is the New York Giants' best receiver. Stacking up 18 receptions, he has seven more receptions than recently signed Kenny Golladay and 2.5 times more catches than the third-best player on the list, Darius Slayton.

Shepard may play as both split end and flanker, but he shines in the slot position. Because of his size, agility, and ball security, Shepard is a great receiver when playing in traffic. He can outmanoeuvre linebackers, and he is an attractive option for short passes and small to medium yardage gains, especially on third downs.

The Giants WR characteristics are the complete opposite of Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and rookie D'Wayne Eskridge.

The Seahawks should go after Shepard because he would bring something different to the table, and also because the Giants' season is over, with the rebuilding process still underway.

#3 C Frank Ragnow

That's Lions center Frank Ragnow.

Detroit has some serious athletes on the offensive line.



That's Lions center Frank Ragnow.



Detroit has some serious athletes on the offensive line. The line of scrimmage on this play was the Lions' 39 yard line.



That's Lions center Frank Ragnow.



Detroit has some serious athletes on the offensive line. https://t.co/jjDg12X3jY

Frank Ragnow, the Detroit Lions center, is far better than Seahawks starter Ethan Pocic. PFF ranks Ragnow as the third-best C in the NFL, while Pocic is outside the TOP 20 (21st, to be precise).

Another huge advantage Ragnow has regarding Pocic is that he is not injury prone—the Seahawks C is on IR after suffering a knee injury in Week 1. After five years in the NFL, Pocic only played one complete season, back in 2017. Conversely, in four years as a pro, Ragnow missed only three games.

The Lions, like the Giants, are also rebuilding. They are not interested in winning now. They want to seed for a future harvest, which is why draft picks are more attractive to the Lions than players at this point.

