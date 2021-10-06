3 reasons why Cowboys could prove to be the perfect landing spot for Stephon Gilmore

The Patriots stunned the NFL world by releasing former four-time Pro Bowler and DPOY Stephon Gilmore. The Patriots actively shopped Gilmore to prospective teams in the NFL. The Patriots never got an offer they viewed as attractive, hence the reason why they released Gilmore.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter A stunner: Patriots are releasing four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was eligible to come off the Physically Unable to Perform List after Week 6, source tells ESPN.

Gilmore hasn't played in 2021 due to a quadriceps injury. Several teams are certain to phone the superstar cornerback to inquire about signing him. Following his release, the Patriots now have over $5 million in cap space and in total, are just roughly $54,000 under the cap.

According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the money saved from the release of Gilmore may be used to help sign former Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins, who will be on his third tour of duty with the Patriots.

Many experts think that a team that could interest Gilmore is the Dallas Cowboys. The 'Boys released linebacker Jaylon Smith, and they have the financial flexibility to make a move.

3 Reasons why Gilmore is perfect for the Cowboys.

#1 - Experience

Over the last few years, Gilmore has proven to be one of the premier cornerbacks in the NFL. The big-bodied corner manned an island in New England on one side of the field as he was the best defensive player for the Patriots.

At 31-years-old, Gilmore is not quite out of his prime, and he has the experience of playing in one of the best pass defenses over the last four years. Gilmore can add knowledge and cache to help a young, improving defense take another step forward.

#2 - Scheme and Fit

Gilmore didn't play at his best in 2020, but he has yet to play for a style of defense that resembles what he would see in Dallas with defense coordinator Dan Quinn. His physical traits and football IQ would make him a good fit for Dan Quinn's Cover 3 defensive coverage.

The former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons would ask Gilmore to take one side of the field away to allow the defense to make plays. When Gilmore was on the field, the Patriots' DVOA was -1.4%, which ballooned to 34.9% when he didn't play.

#3 - Pairing with standout cornerback Trevon Diggs

If the Cowboys can partner Gilmore alongside DPOY candidate Trevon Diggs, their defensive backfield will look like a nightmare for opposing offenses. Two ball-hawking cornerbacks ready to punish a quarterback adds a nastier threat, and Quinn can adapt his defense to create problems for the opponent.

With the potential arrival of Stephon Gilmore, the Cowboys' defense could take another leap forward after starting so well in 2021.

