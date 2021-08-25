3 reasons why the Dallas Cowboys are building their defense around Micah Parsons

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons could be the next great Cowboys defender, as the Dallas Cowboys have always built their defense around star players. Drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Parsons was a highly touted prospect after his outstanding play with the Nittany Lions.

The Cowboys didn't seem concerned that Micah Parsons didn't play in 2020 after deciding to opt out and prepare for the draft. So far in three pre-season games, Parsons picked up right where he left off at AT&T Stadium, where he and Penn State won the Cotton Bowl in January 2020.

Days before the Cowboys drafted Parsons, fellow Penn State linebacker Sean Lee retired. Lee was a leader in the Cowboy's defense on and off the field. Parsons has the ability to do just that in his NFL career.

Fans are getting a better look at the rookie linebacker each week during 'Hard Knocks', and can see the passion he has for the game. On that note, here are three reasons why the Dallas Cowboys have decided to build their defense around the rookie LB Micah Parsons:

#1 Micah Parsons is young and talented

At just 21, Micah Parsons is one of the youngest players in the NFL. With his talent and ability to get through offensive lines leading to the quarterback, he improves the Cowboys' defense significantly. He has the opportunity to get double-digit sacks this upcoming season as well.

Fellow linebacker Leighton Vander Esch has battled through injuries in his young career. So Dallas decided not to pick up his fifth-year option, making him a free agent after the 2021 season.

Linebacker Jaylon Smith's future with the Cowboys is also uncertain. So bringing in Parsons, who will get to play with both of the veterans before possibly parting ways with them, is going to help build a great linebacker core for the future.

Highest preseason grade by a rookie LB since 2015



1. Micah Parsons ('21) - 91.0 pic.twitter.com/gkuCoQbH29 — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 24, 2021

#2 Motivation and Work Ethic

Micah Parsons doesn't settle for being anything but great. He works hard at practice, something that is praised by his coaches.

During the Hall of Fame Game, his first taste of the NFL, he tried to convince defensive coordinator Dan Quinn that he should continue playing. Quinn, insisted he was done, but was clearly impressed by his rookie's eagerness to continue playing, even if it was just the first preseason game.

#3 Micah Parsons can play all three downs

Micah Parsons is athletic and speedy, and is an all-down type of linebacker. So the Cowboys won't have to worry about taking Parsons off the field for third-down and having another linebacker take over.

