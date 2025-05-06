3× Super Bowl champ questions priorities on Jim Harbaugh’s Hall of Fame vision for Justin Herbert

Jim Harbaugh has a "worthy goal" for Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert: make him a Hall of Famer with at least "a couple of Super Bowls", as he explained on Rich Eisen's eponymous show this past Friday"
"It's one of those things you wake up at 3:30, 4 in the morning... A lot of people would benefit. I think it's necessary that we get him surrounded by as many different football players at his level as possible."
But for former Super Bowl-winning guard Mark Schlereth, the two need to take that vision one step at a time. During Monday's episode of FS1's Breakfast Ball, he said:
"If you actually win playoff games, and you go to a Super Bowl... isn't that the goal, and then the Hall of Fame will come with that?"
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Meanwhile, general manager Joe Hortiz had nothing but praise for the young quarterback on a recent episode of Pat McAfee's eponymous show:
“He’s got pinpoint accuracy, he’s athletic as can be, he never looks out of breath, you know, throw the ball through the wall. He’s smart. Like you know, I hate him... He’s gifted and so brilliant and such a great dude.”
Jim Harbaugh believes Vikings fans will love JJ McCarthy
Speaking of young quarterbacks, the Minnesota Vikings will finally have Jim Harbaugh's former protege JJ McCarthy under center for the 2025 season. And according to the former Michigan head coach, fans of the team should become enamored with his "beloved son".
In that same interview with Rich Eisen, he said (from 03:45 in the video below):
"He’s a tremendous competitor... Vikings fans are going to be really happy as well. People get worried, [but] that’s the nature of the business."
He continued:
"The predictions of what’s going to happen is for the palm readers. But for J.J. McCarthy... all of us, this is about attacking each day, see if we can make today better than yesterday, make tomorrow better than today. And then the games will come, and that’s the magic. Real time, real things happening, crowd right there."
McCarthy, the tenth overall pick of the 2024 draft, did not play as a rookie after tearing his meniscus during the preseason.
LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.