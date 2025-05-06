3× Super Bowl champ questions priorities on Jim Harbaugh’s Hall of Fame vision for Justin Herbert

Jim Harbaugh has a "worthy goal" for Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert: make him a Hall of Famer with at least "a couple of Super Bowls", as he explained on Rich Eisen's eponymous show this past Friday"

Ad

"It's one of those things you wake up at 3:30, 4 in the morning... A lot of people would benefit. I think it's necessary that we get him surrounded by as many different football players at his level as possible."

But for former Super Bowl-winning guard Mark Schlereth, the two need to take that vision one step at a time. During Monday's episode of FS1's Breakfast Ball, he said:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"If you actually win playoff games, and you go to a Super Bowl... isn't that the goal, and then the Hall of Fame will come with that?"

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, general manager Joe Hortiz had nothing but praise for the young quarterback on a recent episode of Pat McAfee's eponymous show:

“He’s got pinpoint accuracy, he’s athletic as can be, he never looks out of breath, you know, throw the ball through the wall. He’s smart. Like you know, I hate him... He’s gifted and so brilliant and such a great dude.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jim Harbaugh believes Vikings fans will love JJ McCarthy

Speaking of young quarterbacks, the Minnesota Vikings will finally have Jim Harbaugh's former protege JJ McCarthy under center for the 2025 season. And according to the former Michigan head coach, fans of the team should become enamored with his "beloved son".

In that same interview with Rich Eisen, he said (from 03:45 in the video below):

Ad

"He’s a tremendous competitor... Vikings fans are going to be really happy as well. People get worried, [but] that’s the nature of the business."

He continued:

"The predictions of what’s going to happen is for the palm readers. But for J.J. McCarthy... all of us, this is about attacking each day, see if we can make today better than yesterday, make tomorrow better than today. And then the games will come, and that’s the magic. Real time, real things happening, crowd right there."

Ad

McCarthy, the tenth overall pick of the 2024 draft, did not play as a rookie after tearing his meniscus during the preseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.