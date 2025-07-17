"3-time training camp MVP": NFL fans react as Chiefs waive off WR Justyn Ross after four seasons

Justyn Ross spent his entire collegiate journey with the Clemson Tigers. After four seasons and winning one national title, the wide receiver declared for the 2022 NFL draft. He ended up signing with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.

Ross missed the 2022 campaign because of a foot injury before returning a year later. In two seasons, he saw time in 12 games while recording 53 receiving yards. On Wednesday, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that Andy Reid and his team have decided to part ways with Justyn Ross. The decision to waive him was made after the WR asked to be released.

"The #Chiefs have waived WR Justyn Ross," Pelissero wrote.

Fans in the comments shared their thoughts on Ross being waived by the team.

"3 time training camp MVP," one fan commented.

"UFL calling his name," another fan wrote.

"Practice squad Legend!" this fan stated.

"End of a Dynasty," another fan claimed.

"Was really hoping eventually things worked out," this fan commented.

"Dude destroyed Bama in that 2018 Natty where all our DBs kept falling down," one fan said.

Last season, Ross saw time in just two games. The Chiefs were aiming to three-peat the Super Bowl and had emerged as the AFC Champions. Unfortunately, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated them in a dominating fashion in Super Bowl LIX to lift the Lombardi Trophy.

What's next for Justyn Ross?

Justyn Ross was an offensive threat during his Clemson Tiger days. Fans still reminisce about his performance against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2018 national championship. Unfortunately, injuries plagued the wide receiver's career and limited his potential.

The Chiefs already have a packed wide receivers room heading into the upcoming season. Rashee Rice is making a comeback after rehabilitating from his LCL and hamstring surgery that led to him missing out on most of the 2024 campaign.

Andy Reid's team also re-signed JuJu Smith-Schuster and Hollywood Brown to one-year deals. They also utilized the 2025 NFL draft to acquire ex-Utah State star Jalen Royals in the fourth round.

Thus, it would have been difficult for Justyn Ross to compete for a spot on the roster given the talent in the WR room. Only time will tell if another team decides to pick him up ahead of the 2025 season.

