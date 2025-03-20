Rashee Rice shows love for Andy Reid on Chiefs HC's 67th birthday

Kansas City Chiefs Rashee Rice showed some love to his head coach Andy Reid on a special occasion. The three-time Super Bowl-winning head coach celebrated his 67th birthday on March 19 and Rice took to social media to wish him his best on this auspicious day.

In an Instagram story, Rashee Rice posted a snippet of himself and Andy Reid on the field. Rice accompanied the words with some heartfelt words in the caption.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY BIG RED!!! Love ya old man," Rashee Rice wrote.

Rashee Rice's Instagram story

The best gift for Andy Reid on his 67th birthday would have been three-peating the Lombardi trophy. Unfortunately for him, things did not work out that way for the Kansas City Chiefs.

They emerged as the AFC Champions after defeating the Bills last season. The Chiefs were then scheduled for a rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl LIX. However, this time, the Eagles feasted on a sloppy performance from Andy Reid's team. The Eagles dominated the game and lifted the trophy with a 40-22 victory, securing redemption for the Super Bowl LVII loss.

Rashee Rice discusses making a comeback this season

The Chiefs drafted Rashee Rice in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft. So far in two seasons, he has made 20 appearances while recording 1,226 yards and nine TDs receiving. Last season, Rice had to undergo surgery to tackle an ACL injury he sustained in Week 4, which led to him missing the rest of the season.

The wide receiver has already proved what he can do on the field and fans had a lot of expectations for him last season, but the unforeseen injury halted everything.

Despite this, Rashee Rice is confident about making a strong comeback this upcoming season. Earlier this month during an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Rice talked about how fans are waiting for his return to the field and how he still has a lot to prove in the league:

"I mean obviously there's a lot of people ready for me to come back next season. So really, my main focus is to make sure I'm back to where I left off before I got injured, and then basically take a couple steps forward from that.

"I basically ain't even scraped the surface of what I was going to do. I was really surprised with myself throughout those first three games, just to be able to basically see everything I was doing in the offseason coming to life." (16:20 onwards)

The return of Rice will provide Patrick Mahomes with another offensive option on the gridiron. As to whether they can recover and reach the Super Bowl yet again is another question.

