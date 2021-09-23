3 trade ideas for the Cowboys before the 2021 NFL trade deadline

The Dallas Cowboys are two very different teams. On offense, few teams are better. Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliot, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup... the big names pile up, and the unity week-in and week-out continues to prove they are some of the best in the NFL.

However, things are very different on defense. Aside from DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons, what other Cowboys players scare the opposition?

It is essential to remember that Lawrence has problems with injuries. He broke his foot last week and will miss between 6 and 8 weeks. Parsons is a rookie and because of that, it is reasonable to expect a mix of excellent and poor games.

3 trade ideas for the Cowboys

#1 LB Eric Kendricks, Minnesota Vikings

The Cowboys do not have problems in terms of the pass-rush, with Parsons and Lawrence. However, covering the pass is a whole different story.

Last year, Eric Kendricks had three interceptions. Tyus Bowser (Baltimore Ravens), Eric Wilson (Minnesota Vikings), and Joe Schobert (Jacksonville Jaguars) also had three INTS, but Kendricks played only 11 games; all the others played 16.

The stats show that not only can Kendricks cover the pass, but that he also does better than anyone else.

The Vikings have problems with Mike Zimmer and Kirk Cousins. One of them, or even the two leaving the team after this season, does not seem impossible. The franchise would welcome a high draft pick.

#2 LB Jamie Collins Sr., Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions defense was a disaster in 2020, but Jamie Collins Sr. enjoyed his best season in a team not named New England Patriots.

Collins recorded three pass breakups and an interception while covering the pass. He also had 11 total quarterback pressures and forced three fumbles in the 2020 NFL season.

The LB is a scheme-dependent player, but he showed that he does not need Bill Belichick to produce.

The Cowboys should go after Collins because the LB needs a 3-4 scheme to produce, which the Cowboys have. Collins can cover as well as pressure, and because the Lions are rebuilding, a draft pick would be better for the team than a veteran player.

#3 DT Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons

If there is no pressure coming from the inside, the outside will be easily covered.

DT Grady Jarrett is more than capable of winning his matchups both in the running game and as a pass-rusher. Jarrett’s 57 pressures in the 2020 NFL season was the most in a season of his career.

Because of that, any problem that the Atlanta Falcons defense has had in the last few years is far from being his responsibility.

The Cowboys should trade for Jarrett because like the Vikings and the Lions, the Falcons are in rebuilding mode. Any additional draft picks are more than welcome for a team that needs a new QB sooner rather than later.

Edited by Henno van Deventer