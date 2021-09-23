3 trade ideas for the New England Patriots before the 2021 NFL trade deadline

The New England Patriots may have lost their first-week matchup against the Miami Dolphins but bounced back in another divisional game against the New York Jets in Week 2.

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones seems to be finding his way in the New England Patriots offense and looked much more comfortable on Sunday. However, there are a few tweaks that the Patriots could make to the active roster before the trade deadline.

Three trades that the New England Patriots should consider

#1 - Trade for WR Michael Thomas

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is currently on the PUP list after having ankle surgery in June. Thomas is currently out until Week 5 of the season while rehabbing the ankle. But there have been rumors that Thomas wants out of New Orleans, and even though he is out right now, what he brings to the field is worth considering. Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry didn't have the type of production the team had hoped for when they drafted him.

Michelle Magdziuk @BallBlastEm Receptions per game played since 2019:



Michael Thomas: 9.2

Davante Adams: 7.5

Christian McCaffrey: 7 🤯

The Patriots could use a big-time wide receiver to help build their offense around Jones. Thomas had over 1,000 receiving yards in his first four seasons of his NFL career, and the injury halted his ability to do so in 2020. Thomas seems like the caliber of wide receiver that would mesh well into the Patriots offense.

#2 - Trade CB Stephon Gilmore for draft picks

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore has been considered a "hold-in" throughout training camp as he continues to rehab from a quad injury he suffered at the end of the 2020 season. But Gilmore is currently in the final year of his contract and wants an extension and to be the highest-paid corner in the NFL.

The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year is set to make around $7 million this season. Trading Gilmore before he becomes a free agent, even if just for draft picks, would be the best decision for the Patriots so that there would at least be a return for the cornerback instead of just losing a player in free agency.

#3 - Trade for an offensive tackle

Trent Brown has been injured since early in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins, which has weakened the Patriots' offensive line. It's unclear when Brown will be ready to return, but the Patriots need help at the position. This past week versus the New York Jets, the Patriots made a few shifts on the offensive line, Yasir Durant struggled and the team was forced to replace him with Justin Herron.

Mac Jones, although only been sacked once, has taken multiple quarterback hits in each of the first two games, meaning that the Patriots may need to strengthen their offensive line if Trent Brown remains injured.

