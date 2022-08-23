30 funny fantasy football team names (Updated 2022)

Fantasy football has become a global phenomenon as fans prepare more for the drafts than actual NFL general managers do. In some cases, like most teams, you won't have the greatest draft, but you can have one of the coolest names in your fantasy league. The source of a good, funny name for a team can come from anywhere, even from players in the NFL.

It can rhyme with a player's name or be something connected to the news concerning the player. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson reportedly slept with his mom's best friend (see if you can spot the team name on the list).

Sometimes, a hilarious team name can distract other players in your fantasy league from how poor your team is.

That being said, here are some updated hilarious names for teams entering the 2022 season. Each team's name will be broken down by position and the player it's named for.

Fantasy football teams named after quarterbacks

Oh No! They Drilled Kenny! (Kenny Pickett)

Baby Got Dak (Dak Prescott)

Lamar, Mr. Jackson if You're Nasty (Lamar Jackson)

Tuafinity and Beyond (Tua Tagovailoa)

50 Shades of Trey (Trey Lance)

Carr-dee B (Derek Carr)

Zach's Mom's Best Friend (Zach Wilson)

I'll Make You Jameis (Jameis Winston)

Kissing Cousins (Kirk Cousins)

Nuthin' But a Jimmy G Thang (Jimmy Garoppolo)

Fantasy football teams named after wide receivers and tight ends

My Ball Zach Ertz (Zach Ertz)

Hooked on a Thielen (Adam Thielen)

How I Metcalf Your Mother (DK Metcalf)

Cooper Troopers (Cooper Kupp)

Kittle Big Town (George Kittle)

Olave Garden (Chris Olave)

Mo Alie Mo Problems (Mo Alie-Cox)

Call of Jeudy (Jerry Jeudy)

High Speed Chase (Ja'Marr Chase)

Ain't No Waller-Back Girl (Darren Waller)

Fantasy football teams named after running backs, a kicker, and a head Coach

Friends and Etiennemies (Travis Etienne)

Fresh Prince of Helaire (Clyde Edwards-Helaire)

Najee By Nature (Najee Harris)

Bill Beli-Texts (New England Head Coach Bill Belichick)

Sunday Sermon (Trey Sermon)

Yippie-ki-yay, Justin Tucker (Justin Tucker)

Kenneth Walker, Texas Ranger (Kenneth Walker III)

Fournettecation (Leonard Fournette)

Christian Mingle (Christian McCaffrey)

A Zeke Outlook (Ezekiel Elliott)

Good luck in your respective fantasy leagues. Hopefully, your fantasy football team is "Taylor-Made" to win.

Edited by Piyush Bisht