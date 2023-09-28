$300,000,000-worth Tom Brady joins Dwayne Wade, Kendall Jenner as AI assistants in Mark Zuckerberg's Meta

More than half a year after his retirement, Tom Brady is now available as an AI character.

The legendary quarterback, who is estimated to have an individual value of $300 million as of this year, was revealed on Wednesday as one of many AI assistants available on Meta. The company's press release states:

"Our journey with AIs is just beginning, and it isn’t purely about building AIs that only answer questions. We’ve been creating AIs that have more personality, opinions, and interests, and are a bit more fun to interact with. Along with Meta AI, there are 28 more AIs that you can message on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. You can think of these AIs as a new cast of characters – all with unique backstories."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brady will be portraying Bru, described by Meta as a "wisecracking sports debater who pulls no punches".

Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots

Other athletes who have AI characters are NBA guards Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade, former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, multiple-time tennis champion Naomi Osaka, and soccer player Sam Kerr. The upcoming update will add Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Chloe Kim, among others.

A look at Tom Brady's post-retirement ventures

It is fair to say that even as he finally solidifies his retirement from playing football, Tom Brady is still as busy as ever, securing his financial future.

In May 2022, FOX announced that it had signed the multiple-time Super Bowl champion to a massive 10-year, $375-million contract to call NFL games—easily the largest in sportscasting history. However, that tenure does not begin until 2024.

A year later, the Las Vegas Raiders announced that he had acquired a minority ownership stake, briefly easing speculation as to whether he would unretire in relief of then-hobbling Jimmy Garoppolo. But nothing came of it.

And since then, Brady has only gotten busier. Just recently, Delta Airlines named him a "strategic adviser". He wrote on his LinkedIn account:

"Having a mother that was a flight attendant, I have a real appreciation for the people that make air travel as safe and seamless as possible. Delta is committed to excellence, and I'm excited to apply my personal experience and perspective to help continue to drive the Delta Difference."

These ventures join his existing TB12 (fitness) and Brady (apparel) brands, so he is sure to continue making money while no longer playing.