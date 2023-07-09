The Kansas City Chiefs may have defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, but, they are now ready to move on. Despite the abundance of celebrations for the team, Kansas City indicated that their ring ceremony officially closed out the 2022 NFL season. Words echoed by Patrick Mahomes and now safety Justin Reid.

The safety told Aaron Wilson of KPRC, that the Chiefs have already moved on from last year. With the team's focus directed solely on the 2023 NFL season. Reid said that he and the team are well aware that they are the team to beat next season and the pressure that comes with it.

“Honestly, the page is already turned. We’re out there working, chasing another championship. Every year is different. We’ve got an even bigger target on our back than last year. We get to enjoy that moment. As far as the mentality in the room, we’re working to continue this dynasty and what we did last year and not just rest on our laurels. Where we are right now is light years ahead of where we were last year at this time. It’s really exciting.”

"Honestly, the page is already turned ," Reid said, via KPRC. "We're out there working, chasing another championship. Every year is different. We've got an even bigger target on our back than last year."

Justin Reid then said that Kansas City is working on winning another championship and continuing their dynasty. He then went on to say that the team is even more prepared than they were at this point last season.

Which should be concerning to other AFC teams that are looking to gain ground in the conference. Kansas City clearly has dynasty dreams on their mind moving forward. It is yet to be seen whether the Kansas City Chiefs will be able to make a Super Bowl run for the fourth time in five seasons.

How long has Justin Reid played for the Kansas City Chiefs?

Justin Reid is just 26 years old, but, he is already working on being a big leader for the Kansas City Chiefs. A big feat for a player who is entering his second season with the team.

Justin Reid is eager to take leadership of the Chiefs secondary and is a strong believer in continuing to build the Kansas City dynasty.



"Not just be a leader by speaking… but to help those young guys on the roster develop into the players they're capable of being."

Reid was originally drafted by the Houston Texans in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent just three seasons with the Texans and then signed with Kansas City in March 2022. The contract is for three years, worth a whopping $31.5 million.

In his first season with Kansas City, he played all 17 games with 59 solo tackles and 83 combined tackles. He also had one sack and seven passes deflected. Which led him to winning his first Super Bowl title.

