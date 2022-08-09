Did Justin Reid just make a record for the longest field goal? Chiefs safety hits 65-yard attempt in practice 

This offseason, on March 17, 2022, the Kansas City Chiefs signed former Houston Texans safety Justin Reid to a three-year, $31.5 million contract.

Reid was drafted in the third-round of the 2018 NFL draft out of Stanford. He played the first four seasons of his career with the Houston Texans.

While he is set to be Tyrann Mathieu's replacement at safety, he could also take kicker Harrison Butker's position. This week, Reid was caught on film causually nailing a 65-yard field goal in practice.

Now this is just practice and there are no players rushing him. It's much different from a live in-game field goal. Nonetheless, it is still very impressive for a non-kicker/punter to nail that long of a field goal, whether in a game or practice.

If the Chiefs ever run out of kickers due to injury or the COVID list, they now know they can turn to safety Justin Reid. He is just casually nailing 65-yard field goals in practice.

In his four seasons in the NFL, Reid has recorded 315 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, seven interceptions, and one touchdown. While he was just signed to the Chiefs this offseason, he will likely be the new leader of their secondary.

The three longest field goals in NFL history

If Reid's field goal counted in a real game, it would have been the second-longest field-goal in NFL history. Here are the top three longest field-goals in NFL history:

#3 - Tom Dempsey's 63-yard field goal in 1970 was a record for 43 years

New Orleans Saints kicker Tom Dempsey nailed a 63-yard field goald, 43 years ago on Nov. 8, 1970. Since he was born wihout toes on his right foot, Dempsey wore a custom-built flat-front kicking boot when he kicked the ball. Despite the advantage, it was still one of the most impressive kicks of all-time.

#2 - Matt Prater breaks Dempsey's 43-year long record with 64-yard field goal

All records will eventually be broken. It took 43 years for Dempsey's to be broken. On December 8, 2013, Prater converted a 64-yard field goal against the Titans at Mile High Stadium. Of course, the air pressure in Denver was an advantage as the wind helped the kick, but Prater became the first player to hit a 64-yard field goal in NFL history.

#1 - Justin Tucker nails a game-winning 66-yard field goal to beat the Detroit Lions as time expires

The longest field goal in NFL history came this past season. With three seconds left and while down by one point, the Baltimore Ravens opted to trust the best kicker currently in the NFL to hit a game-winning field-goal that would also be a record-breaker. With the help of a double doink on the goalpost, the 66-yard attempt was successful. The Ravens defeated the Lions. Justin Tucker set the record that could stand for quite some time.

