NFL Trade Rumors: 3 teams that have inquired about Texans' star wideout Brandin Cooks

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks is reportedly on the trade block and has many teams interested in acquiring him.

Cooks is in the final year of his current contract from a 2021 re-negotiation, and the deal carries a $16.2 million cap hit.

The Saints' former first-round draft pick has been traded three times. On March 10, 2017, the Patriots traded their 2017 first-round (and third-round) draft picks to the Saints for Cooks and a 2017 fourth-round draft pick.

On April 3, 2018, New England traded Cooks, and a fourth-round draft pick to the LA Rams for a first-round pick and a sixth-round pick. Cooks was traded from LA to Houston in 2022 for a second-round pick in the 2020 draft. If Cooks is traded again, this will be the fourth time he's been traded in his career.

At age 28, Cooks is still productive this late into his career. Last season, Cooks recorded 90 receptions for 1,037 yards while scoring six touchdowns for the Houston Texans, with rookie quarterback Davis Mills throwing to him for most of the year.

Three teams that have asked about Brandin Cooks

#1 - Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp

This off-season, the Dallas Cowboys lost their number one receiver, Amari Cooper, when they traded him to the Cleveland Browns for a fourth-round pick.

Shortly after, Dallas extended wide receiver Michael Gallup to a 5-year $57.5 million deal. While they have CeeDee Lamb, who will be their primary receiver this season, they could use a speedster like Cooks, who can come in and give Dak Prescott another weapon to work with after losing Cooper.

#2 - New York Jets

New York Jets v Atlanta Falcons

The New York Jets have one of the weakest receiving cores in the league. Last season, rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore led the Jets in receiving with 538 yards. The Jets were in the running for Tyreek Hill but lost out to the Miami Dolphins after they offered him more money. New York reportedly offered the Seahawks a first-round pick for the Seattle Seahawks' DK Metcalf, but it was supposedly turned down. Cooks can give Zach Wilson an actual No. 1 receiver and maybe a 1,000-yard season with the second-year quarterback.

#3 - Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

The Packers have been in the market for a receiver ever since they traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Adams isn't the only receiver they have lost this off-season. Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Chiefs, and Equanimeous St. Brown signed with the Bears. While the Packers have two first-round picks in this year's draft, they'll likely use one on a receiver but have called the Texans about Cooks. While the Texans are seeking just a second-round pick for Cooks, it would make sense for Green Bay to make the trade, given their two first-round picks.

