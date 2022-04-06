NFL Rumors: Cleveland Browns unlikely to land another Texans star following Deshaun Watson trade

Cleveland Browns have been busy this off-season, making arguably the biggest move of the off-season when they traded a haul for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

In exchange for Watson, Cleveland Browns sent Houston a 2022 first-round pick (No. 13 overall), 2023 and 2024 first-round picks, and a 2022 fourth-round choice (No. 107). They also gave away a third-round pick in 2023 and a fourth-round pick in 2024.

While the Texans are in complete re-build mode, there's another Houston star currently on the trade block that could be moved this off-season.

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks is reportedly a name to watch out for. He is on the trade market and it would make sense to pair him up with his former quarterback, Deshaun Watson, who was his primary target in 2020.

The Browns are one of the teams that have contacted Houston regarding a trade for the receiver. Houston's asking price is reportedly at least a second-round pick, and that might be too valuable for the Browns.

They have already traded their first and fourth-round picks in this year's draft as well as a third-rounder in 2023. Along with that, they have also traded a fourth-rounder in 2024, and first-rounders in 2023 and 2024.

Another reason why the trade could be problematic for Cleveland is because Cooks is in the final year of his contract. He accounts for $12.5 million this season, and will be seeking an extension from whichever team acquires him.

Brandin Cooks had success with Deshaun Watson in 2020

Brandin Cooks in action

Although the Cleveland Browns don't have as many draft picks before the Watson deal, sending a second-round pick to the Texans for Cooks wouldn't be a bad idea.

In 2020, Watson led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards, and Cooks caught a team-high 81 of 119 targets for 1,150 yards and six TDs while being Watson's number one target.

Even without Watson, Cooks carried the success over into next season. While Watson sat out the entire 2021 season, Cooks was catching passes from Tyrod Taylor and rookie QB Davis Mills.

This didn't matter. Cooks recorded a career-high 90 receptions while going over 1,000 receiving yards for the sixth time in his career, with 1,037 yards and six touchdowns.

While the Cleveland Browns may not trade for Cooks, there is a growing sense that he will be out of Houston. The 28-year-old receiver has 573 receptions, 7,917 career receiving yards, and 48 touchdowns.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat