Skip Bayless predicts Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will struggle without WR Tyreek Hill 

One of the more surprising moves this offseason happened when the Kansas City Chiefs traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. On March 23, 2022, the Chiefs traded Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

In return for Tyreek Hill, they got a 2022 first-round pick previously acquired from the San Franciso 49ers. They also received a 2022 second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and a 2023 sixth-round pick.

When he was traded to the Chiefs, Hill signed a four-year $120 million deal to become the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

The Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes lost one of the deadliest weapons in the league in Tyreek Hill. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, meanwhile, picked up one of the best weapons in the league to improve their offense.

Skip Bayless doesn't thinks Mahomes will be as good without his best target in Hill.

Bayless said:

"Mahomes is going to miss Tyreek. It's going to be a brave new world for Patrick Mahomes. Will he still be very good? Will he be a world beater next year?

"Well, he's coming off his worst year where he's down in every statistical category, even though you still defend him. But are you sure they're going to be quite as good as they have been? Without the ultimate weapon in Tyreek? I don't think Mahomes is going to be quite as good."

Rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore could step up with the departure of Tyreek Hill

Skyy Moore at the 2022 NFL Combine

Hill is an irreplaceable kind of player. It's going to be tough for the Chiefs to replace his kind of production.

Rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore was selected in the second round (54th overall selection) of the 2022 NFL draft.

Moore played at Western Michigan and was a two-time First-Team All-MAC selection.

The Chiefs also signed veteran wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

ESPN @espn Breaking: JuJu Smith-Schuster announced on social media that he is signing with the Chiefs. Breaking: JuJu Smith-Schuster announced on social media that he is signing with the Chiefs. https://t.co/amh7xKpNTk

Tyreek Hill was the number one receiver in Kansas City. Now, they will be looking to these guys to become instant playmakers.

The Chiefs also lost Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson this offseason.

While the Chiefs lost one of their most valuable assests, the Dolphins gained a new playmaker. Tyreek Hill should help Tua have a breakout year. He and second-year wide out Jaylen Waddle could become one of the best duos in the league.

