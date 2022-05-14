Kansas City Chiefs Schedule 2022: Dates, Time, Opponents and win-loss predictions

Yesterday, the NFL released the schedule for the 2022 season for every single team. The Kansas City Chiefs are one of 12 teams that have five primetime games in 2022.

The Chiefs will have the sixth-toughest schedule based off of their opponent's win percentage last season.

They'll begin the season on the road vs. the Cardinals and will have their first game of the season in week 2 as they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football.

Week Date Opponent Kickoff Time TV 1 Sept 11 Cardinals 4:25 PM ET CBS 2 Sept 15 Chargers 8:15 PM ET Amazon 3 Sept 25 Colts 1:00 PM ET CBS 4 Oct 2 Buccaneers 8:20 PM ET NBC 5 Oct 10 Raiders 8:15 PM ET ESPN 6 Oct 16 Bills 4:25 PM ET CBS 7 Oct 23 49ers 4:25 PM ET FOX 8 BYE 9 Nov 6 Titans 8:20 PM ET NBC 10 Nov 13 Jaguars 1:00 PM ET CBS 11 Nov 20 Chargers 4:25 PM ET CBS 12 Nov 27 Rams 4:25 PM ET FOX 13 Dec 4 Bengals 4:25 PM ET CBS 14 Dec 11 Broncos 8:20 PM ET NBC 15 Dec 18 Texans 1:00 PM ET CBS 16 Dec 24 Seahawks 1:00 PM ET FOX 17 Jan 1 Broncos 1:00 PM ET CBS 18 Jan 8 Raiders TBD TBD

Week 1 @ Cardinals - Win

The Chiefs started the season last year 3-4, and it's hard to imagine that they start this season off to a slow start. KC should pick up a road victory in Arizona on week one, even without Tyreek Hill for the first time.

Week 2 vs. Chargers - Win

Like most divisional game matchups, this one against the Chargers will be sneaky close. Last season, each team won one game. For week two, the Chiefs should win the first matchup at home. This will be the first Chiefs home game, and it will be on Thursday night.

Week 3 @ Colts - Win

It will be interesting to see how the Colts and Matt Ryan are doing by week three. Last season, the Colts looked like one of the best teams in the league when they were on their A-game. The safer pick here is the Chiefs, even on the road.

Week 4 @ Buccaneers - Loss

This is going to be one of the most anticipated games of the entire season. Patrick Mahomes is 2-3 in his career in head-to-head matchups against Tom Brady. This will be a key primetime game for both teams, and the home team in the Buccaneers will most likely be the favorite.

Week 5 vs. Raiders - Win

One of two divisional games against the Raiders. Last season, the Chiefs put up 40+ points in both matchups against the Raiders, and in this first matchup of the season, the Chiefs are expected to come away with the win.

Week 6 vs. Bills - Loss

Last year's divisional matchup between the Bills and Chiefs was one of the greatest games of all time. That game single-handedly changed the overtime rule because of how close the game was down the wire, and many people thought it was unfair the Bills didn't get a chance to win. While the Chiefs were victorious, the Bills are out for blood and want to avenge that loss. Expect the Bills to win in a highly anticipated rematch.

Week 7 at 49ers - Win

A rematch of the Super Bowl two seasons ago. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in 2021. San Fran surprised many teams last season by making it to the NFC Championship and almost making the Super Bowl.

Week 8 - BYE

Week 9 vs. Titans - Win

This game has the potential to be a shootout between two of the best offenses in the AFC. Mahomes is 0-2 against the Titans but has the chance to get his first victory over them in week 9.

Week 10 vs. Jaguars - Win

This one isn't hard to pick. The Chiefs should outscore the Jags and overwhelm their secondary if Mahomes and the receivers are on point. It'll be interesting to see how first-round rookies Travon Walker and Devin Lloyd perform against an offense like this.

Week 11 @ Chargers - Loss

Mahomes vs. Herbert. What a matchup. This is another matchup between two of the best offenses in the AFC with two of the best quarterbacks in Mahomes and Justin Herbert. The home team wins here, and the Chargers defense cools off Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Week 12 vs. Rams - Win

The Chiefs Week 12 matchup against the Rams has the potential to be the game of the year and could be a possible precursor to the Super Bowl. In a shootout fashion, the Chiefs will outlast the Rams in this one at Arrowhead, but it could easily go either way.

Week 13 @ Bengals - Win

The team that knocked the Chiefs out of the playoffs last season in the AFC Championship. The Chiefs get revenge and defeat the Bengals, and Mahomes evens the series at 1-1 with Joe Burrow.

Week 14 @ Broncos - Loss

KC will play Denver in week 14, and again three weeks later in week 17. It'll be interesting to see how the Broncos are with Wilson this late into the season. At this point, the chemistry should be good enough to upset the Chiefs at home.

Week 15 @ Texans - Win

This is another no-brainer. The Texans, like the Jaguars, are one of the worst teams in the NFL. They won't pose a threat to Kansas City, and as long as the Chiefs don't take them lightly, they should win.

Week 16 vs. Seahawks - Win

By week 16, the Chiefs should be fighting to get a top-seed in their division/conference. They pick up a key victory here and blow the Seahawks out.

Week 17 vs. Broncos - Win

The Chiefs get their revenge on the Broncos at home, which could possibly spoil the Broncos' playoff hopes. Mahomes has a big offensive game, and the Chiefs will outlast the Broncos defense.

Week 18 @ Raiders - Win

Depending on the seeding by week 18, the Chiefs could be a team that will rest their starters. On the other hand, they could be fighting for a higher seed and will play their hearts out. With the game being in Las Vegas, I still think the Chiefs will get it done, securing a top seed in the AFC.

Kansas City Chiefs team record prediction: 13-4

