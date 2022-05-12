“I think the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes are like that hoodie-Kermit meme” - RGIII reacts to Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Week 4 game

On Thursday morning, the NFL announced a critical matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kansas City will travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers on Sunday Night in Week 4 of the 2022-23 NFL season.

Around The NFL @AroundTheNFL



nfl.com/news/tom-brady… 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Tom Brady, Buccaneers host Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs in Week 4 Super Bowl rematch 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Tom Brady, Buccaneers host Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs in Week 4 Super Bowl rematchnfl.com/news/tom-brady… https://t.co/GtJQMZdLNn

Former NFL quarterback and analyst Robert Griffin III spoke about the Chiefs and Buccaneers' upcoming season. Griffin thinks that the Chiefs will be the team to beat this season.

Griffin said:

“I'm never going to bet against Tom Brady when it comes to a Super Bowl. But I will in this game. I think the Chiefs are going to be the team to beat early in the season. Not that they didn't need Tyreek Hill, but that the additions of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Skyy Moore is going to actually add some elements to their offense that they may have been missing with the focus primarily being on Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.

Griffin then likened the Chiefs and Mahomes to the "hoodie-kermit" meme:

"I think the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes are like that hoodie-Kermit meme. He doesn't care who he's going against. He's going out there every single time trying to dominate and I think they'll have a dominant game against the Bucs. I never bet against Tom Brady win the Super Bowl, no matter how much money he's got waiting for him on the other side.”

Tom Brady is 3-2 against Patrick Mahomes on head-to-head

Super Bowl LV - Preview

Tom Brady has the upper hand over Patrick Mahomes. The two have met five times, with Brady winning three out of the five matchups. The Patriots won a 43-40 shootout in the first matchup between the two quarterbacks on November 4, 2018.

The second meeting between the two was during the 2018 AFC championship thriller at Arrowhead Stadium. The game ended bizarrely, with Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark jumping offsides, which would have finished the game for the Chiefs but allowed the Patriots another chance to score.

Mahomes won the next two (refular-season) matchups in 2019 and 2020.

The last time the two met came on the biggest stage. The 2021 AFC champions, Kansas City Chiefs, met the 2021 NFC champions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Super Bowl LV. Brady and the Buccaneers put up a dominant performance and defeated Mahomes and the Chiefs 31-9.

Brady took home the Super Bowl MVP. He threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns.

It will be interesting to see if Mahomes can settle the score with a win in Week 4.

Edited by Piyush Bisht