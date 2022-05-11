×
"They are not a one-trick pony" - Analyst believes Buccaneers will exceed expectations in 2022 NFL season despite Tom Brady's offseason retirement

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Robert Gullo
Modified May 11, 2022
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been one of the best teams in the NFL the last few years, and one of the reasons is Tom Brady. When Tampa Bay acquired Brady in 2020, they instantly became Super Bowl contenders, winning it in his first season there. Last season, they made it to the playoffs and won in the first round before falling to the Los Angeles Rams in a close game in the divisional round.

Emmanuel Acho spoke on Speak for Yourself and talked about the scariest offenses in the NFL. Acho thinks the Buccaneers are one of the best offenses in the league as they are one of the most versatile offenses.

Acho said:

“Move them into the three spot because they still have Mike Evans, got Chris Godwin when Leonard Fournette decided you know what, let me come back and come when I think about scary offense is I think about offenses that are versatile and offense that can light you up through the air which the Buccaneers can do and an offense that can still rush for 100 yards. You are not scary to me if you are a one-trick pony, and for the most part [they] are not [a] one trick pony. So you're not that intimidating to me. If you can only do one thing well Bucs can do a few things.”
Tom Brady agreed to a 10-year $375 million contract with Fox Sports

Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

On Tuesday, Fox Sports announced that Tom Brady would join them in the broadcasting booth once his NFL career is over. Fox landed Brady on a 10-year $375 million contract that pays him $37.5 million a year. The deal will surpass his total career earnings in his NFL career.

Tom Brady joining Fox Sports as lead NFL analyst after he retires! Lachlan Murdoch breaks news on Fox earnings call.

While the deal was announced on Tuesday and well before the start of the season, this could be Brady's last season. Brady Tweeted his excitement on Tuesday by tweeting Fox Sports' announcement and saying he has unfinished business on the field.

Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG twitter.com/nflonfox/statu…

Back to Acho's point, the Buccaneers have one of the best all-round rosters in the league, let alone offense. They're led by Brady at quarterback and have re-signed Leonard Fournette, who's had a couple of 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

Wide receiver Mike Evans is a four-time Pro Bowler. Chris Godwin is a Pro-Bowler and second-team All-Pro. Tampa has had a solid offensive line the last few years, and they'll have a chance to compete for another Super Bowl with the well-rounded offense they have.

