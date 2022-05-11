"I don't think it's any indication that he's almost done" - NFL analyst disagrees with reports that Tom Brady will retire at the end of next season

Yesterday, Tom Brady made the headlines by revealing that he will be joining FOX Sports as an ambassador and broadcaster once his NFL career is over.

The deal is worth a whopping $375 million over 10 years and pays Brady $37.5 million annually. Brady will earn more money with Fox Sports than he did in his NFL career.

He will work alongside Kevin Burkhardt once his NFL career is over. FOX Sports has landed a huge name after losing mainstay announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to ESPN.

Dan Graziano spoke about the news on Get Up and said that he doesn't think this development means this is Brady's last season in the NFL.

"The announcement made it clear this is a deal that starts whenever he decides he's done playing football, that does not have to be next offseason. Tom Brady has a contract with the Buccaneers that voids after this year. He could be playing somewhere else in 2023, (or) go back to Tampa in 2023. He could go to the broadcast booth. It will depend on how he feels at the end of the year and what it still feels like he still wants to accomplish. Now, this will be waiting for him and I don't think it's any indication that he's almost done."

While there is no confirmation that this will be Brady's last season, many have started to believe that this could possibly be Brady's last hurrah in NFL. They are asking: Why else would the deal be announced now, in May? Not to forget, Brady had announced his retirement this off-season before a change of heart.

Tom Brady tweets he has unfinished business on the field

Tom Brady seems to be excited to join the booth once his NFL career is over. Brady retweeted Fox Sports' tweet on May 10, expressing his joy but also reminding everyone that he has "unfinished business" as a player.

"Excited but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the Buccaneers."

He had announced his retirement earlier this year, after 22 seasons in the league. This was almost immediately after falling short to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional round of the playoffs, despite he and Tampa almost pulling off an incredible 27-point comeback.

If Brady goes out on top and wins a Super Bowl this season, it's highly possible he would move on to his career as an analsyt.

