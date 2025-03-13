$330,000,000 QB Josh Allen make opinion clear on not pushing Bills for more money in historic contract extension

Josh Allen made headlines at the start of free agency. The Buffalo Bills quarterback signed a major contract extension, elevating his yearly average to $55 million per season and a total of $330 million.

Allen, one of the league's elite quarterbacks, did not follow the trend of quarterbacks becoming the highest-paid player in the position as his new contract is reportedly worth $55 million (per Spotrac). The highest paid player is still Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who has a four-year, $240 million contract, averaging $60 million per season.

On Wednesday, the Bills hosted a press conference with the quarterback to discuss his recent extension. Allen also explained why he did not push to surpass Prescott when asked by a reporter.

"It didn't seem like from my perspective I was taking a whole lot less. But the way I make sense of it, when you start getting these fairly big numbers throughout the entire league ... It's weird to say this ... but what is five [million dollars] more going to do for my life that I can't already do right now? It's not that crazy to me. I live a pretty good life. Got a house, got a car. We're good," Josh Allen said.

Allen went on to say that he did not want to earn every dollar and create a salary cap problem for the franchise. He highlighted how negotiations for the extension were calm and easy to navigate.

The quarterback has $250 million guaranteed on his new deal, which will run from 2025 to 2030. He'll hold a cap hit of $44.7 million in 2025 in Buffalo's salary cap. Further details from the extension are still to be revealed.

Allen now has the second-highest average yearly salary in the league

Only Prescott has a bigger average with $60 million. However, three other quarterbacks have the same average: Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals), Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers).

There are 10 quarterbacks in the NFL whose average per year in their contracts is over $50 million. Patrick Mahomes, the superstar quarterback from the Kansas City Chiefs, has an average of $45 million per year.

