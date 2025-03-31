3x Patriots Super Bowl champ says Mike Vrabel can keep Stefon Diggs' off-field antics at bay

The New England Patriots made one of the boldest moves of the offseason, signing four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs on a reported three-year, $69 million deal. Former franchise great Julian Edelman believes the team has the perfect leader in place to manage the spotlight and swagger that comes with him.

“(Diggs) is going to bring urgency, which that receiver room needs,” Edelman said this week on "The Herd." “He’s going to bring motivation. Sure, there’s going to be some other stuff, but I trust that Mike Vrabel will take care of that.”

Diggs’ big-money move instantly reshapes New England’s offense, giving rookie starter Drake Maye a proven No. 1 offensive weapon.

In 2024, Diggs recorded 47 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns before a knee injury cut his season short. His exit from Buffalo a year earlier had already stirred headlines, and after an injury-riddled season in Houston, the veteran wideout has a new home in Foxborough.

However, his exit from Buffalo wasn’t without controversy. His sideline frustrations, perceived rift with quarterback Josh Allen, and cryptic social media nature became talking points down the stretch.

Edelman acknowledges that reputation but believes Vrabel is as uniquely qualified to handle the spotlight that comes with Diggs.

“Yes, there’s antics,” Edelman said. “But I like Mike Vrabel dealing with those antics because he dealt with A.J. Brown. We didn’t hear anything out of A.J. Brown in Tennessee. (Vrabel is) a very alpha type of guy that’s played the game, he gets it and he can communicate with these guys.”

Julian Edelman puts complete faith in Mike Vrabel for successful Patriots rebuild

Mike Vrabel returned to New England in January after six seasons as coach of the Tennessee Titans and is now tasked with steering the Patriots to a new era.

New England finished 4-13 in their previous campaign, its worst record since 1992, and ranked dead last in total offense. With a young quarterback and a fresh locker room culture, Stefon Diggs’ presence is expected to raise the standard.

Edelman knows what winning in Foxborough looks like. He also knows how combustible personalities can derail teams. But in this case, he believes Diggs’ fire could be exactly what New England needs.

“Sometimes, a team like this needs someone who can shake things up — in a good way,” Edelman said. “If anyone can help him channel that energy into wins, it’s Mike.”

As offseason workouts approach, all eyes will be on how quickly Vrabel, Diggs and Maye can build chemistry. The Patriots aren’t just trying to rebuild. They’re aiming to compete come September. And Diggs, for all his emotion, might be the X-factor that accelerates their timeline.

