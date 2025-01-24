3x Super Bowl champ gets emotional as Dion Dawkins vows to push for NFL offensive lineman award

Former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Mark Schlereth almost broke into tears due to a quote from Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins.

Speaking on 'Breakfast Ball' on FS1, Schlereth drew the attention of viewers to something that was said by Dawkins in a press conference.

“I heard the best sound I have ever heard and I want to share it with you," Schlereth said as he took viewers to a clip of the press conference. "Dion Dawkins, left tackle of the Buffalo Bills.”

Dion Dawkins was speaking with reporters ahead of the AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Offensive linemen don’t have awards for being great. There’s no Protector of the Year award. I’m knocking on so many doors to get this award going. I’m going to make sure this gets done before I’m done playing.”

Mark Schlereth needed a few seconds to compose himself after hearing the quote. He also believes that the Bills' offensive line will be the difference that will ruin the Chiefs' chances of a Super Bowl 3-peat.

“The protector of the year. Dion Dawkins, I love you, man. I'm 100% with you, because I cannot wait to watch the Buffalo Bills offensive line dispense justice this weekend."

Mark Schlereth continued heaping praise on the dominant Bills offensive line. This season’s Bills offensive line was ranked eighth by Pro Football Focus.

“These guys are great. You talk about Dion Dawkins at left tackle, you talk about Spencer Brown at right tackle, the tackle trap, all the things they do, the red zone runs, I love the Buffalo Bills offensive line.

"It's going to be the difference in this game, and it's going to lead them to a victory. So your Chiefs can't beat the Patriots.”

Mark Schlereth understands the value of offensive line

Schlereth was a guard in his playing career, so he is naturally excited about the possibility of more recognition for the offensive line. He is a three-time Super Bowl champion from the Denver Broncos' dynastic run in the 1990s.

There is currently no position-specific award in the NFL. In college football, the Joe Moore Award is awarded to the best college football offensive line unit as a collective, and it was awarded to Army this season.

The offensive linemen are technically eligible for the MVP and Offensive Player of the Year Award, but those awards typically go to quarterbacks and playmakers. Since 1972, no offensive linemen has even received MVP votes. The last person to receive MVP votes was Miami Dolphins right guard Larry Little.

