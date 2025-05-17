3x Super Bowl champ picks Josh Allen's Bills to stay undefeated heading into Week 9 Chiefs game 

As the 2025 season approaches, former Super Bowl champion and NFL analyst Mark Schlereth has expressed confidence in the Buffalo Bills’ ability to remain undefeated through the first eight weeks. Schlereth highlighted the team’s favorable early schedule as a key factor in their potential strong start.

“I’m going with the Buffalo Bills,” Schlereth said on FS1’s "Breakfast Ball".

“They play the Jets, they play the Dolphins, they play the Saints, they play the Patriots, the Falcons. They’ve got the bye, then the Carolina Panthers. The first real tough game on their schedule, other than Week 1, is the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9," he added.

The Bills open the 2025 NFL season at home in a blockbuster Sunday Night Football matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. They will then face a string of opponents who all missed the postseason in 2024, including the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

Buffalo’s bye week arrives in Week 7 before it returns to action against the Carolina Panthers in Week 8. Its Week 9 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs is scheduled for Nov. 2 at Highmark Stadium, and could have significant AFC playoff implications.

Buffalo Bills prepare for 2025 NFL season with questions and potential

Quarterback Josh Allen remains the focal point of the Bills’ offense. He is coming off a 2024 campaign where he threw for over 4,000 yards and accounted for 37 total touchdowns. With new roles opening up in the passing game, the Bills are turning to second-year wideout Keon Coleman and third-year tight end Dalton Kincaid to become key contributors alongside Allen.

Meanwhile, Buffalo’s defense enters the 2025 season with a mix of veteran leadership and new additions, aiming to maintain its status as one of the league’s top units.

Veteran linebacker Matt Milano remains a cornerstone of the defense, bringing experience and playmaking ability to the linebacker corps. Greg Rousseau continues to be a disruptive force on the defensive line, having signed a four-year contract extension that keeps him with the team through 2029. The Bills bolstered their pass rush by signing Joey Bosa to a one-year deal, adding depth and experience to the edge.

The team faces some uncertainty in the secondary. Safety Jordan Poyer, who spent the 2024 season with the Miami Dolphins, remains a free agent but desires to return to Buffalo to finish his career. The Bills will look to younger players and recent draft picks to step up in the secondary, with rookies expected to contribute early in the season.

The Week 9 game against Kansas City could be a measuring stick for how far this team has come. With a relatively light first-half schedule, the Bills have a prime opportunity to stack wins early. If they stay healthy and build chemistry, they could be in the driver’s seat for a top seed in the AFC.

