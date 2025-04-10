3x Super Bowl winner labels Steelers' treatment of T.J. Watt's contract situation as "unacceptable"

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt should be in consideration for a big payday this offseason. Watt is headed into the final season of his current four-year deal worth $112 million, which he signed in 2021.

Three-time Super Bowl winner Mark Schlereth said on Thursday's episode of FS1's "Breakfast Ball" that he believes Watt has every right to be angry about his current contract status. Schlereth mentioned the other financial moves the Pittsburgh Steelers have made this offseason.

“I'd be pissed off if was T.J. Watt also," Schlereth said. "We know in the NFL, after your third year, second or third year, you've outperformed that contract, and you become underpaid, right?

"And if you're T.J. Watt, you say, ‘Hey, wait a minute now, you just made D.K. Metcalf big-time pay at the wide receiver position for our team. He's never done squat for us, right? So, you did that in the offseason and now you're flirting with Aaron Rodgers in the offseason. And that's all we're consumed about. That's all we talk about. Meanwhile, I'm going to the last year of my deal, and you got Myles Garrett making $20 million more than me, unacceptable.’”

Another argument Mark Schlereth made was Myles Garrett's contract extension that is worth $20 million a season more than Watt's. It remains to be seen if the Steelers are able to come to workout a new deal with Watt before this fall.

T.J. Watt leaves everyone guessing with cryptic post

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt hasn't been vocal about working out a contract extension but his recent post indicates he may have some strong feelings.

On Wednesday, Watt shared a photo on his Instagram story of himself on the field dressed in his Steelers uniform. The interesting part of the photo was that Watt was holding up a peace sign, which could be seen as him saying goodbye.

Fans on social media were quick to assume the worst and that it may be an indication that Watt may be on his way out of Pittsburgh sooner rather than later. While the Steelers continue to wait on Aaron Rodgers' decision, they may need to address a current in-house issue first.

