3x Super Bowl winner places blame of Micah Parsons-DeMarcus Lawrence beef on Cowboys’ ownership

A lack of leadership at the top of the Dallas Cowboys may be the reason for players not getting along and a lack of playoff success. That’s what NFL insider Mark Schlereth believes following the heated exchange on social media between Micah Parsons and former Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

This ultimately is the problem in Dallas. From the top down, from the ownership down. It’s all about drama. It’s about all the things that aren’t football related, said Schlereth at:01.

This comes after Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence got into a social media spat after the latter signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

This is what rejection and envy looks like! This some clown sh**! Parsons wrote on X about Lawrence.

That was in response to an interview Lawrence gave about his move to Seattle, saying:

Dallas is my home, made my home there. Made my home there, you know my family lives there, I’m forever gonna be there, but I know for sure I’m not gonna win a Super Bowl there, said Lawrence at 0:00.

During his time with the Cowboys, Lawrence made the Pro Bowl four times and was a Second-team All-Pro in 2017. While he helped them make the playoffs six times, Dallas never made it beyond the Divisional Round.

Lawrence is coming off a season in which he registered just three sacks, his lowest since his rookie campaign when he had none. Parsons has made the Pro Bowl in his four NFL seasons, twice being a First-team All-Pro and picking up a dozen sacks or more every year.

The Cowboys distractions

Playing for a franchise that built such a winning culture decades ago, winning three Super Bowls in the 90s, comes with plenty of pressure, but at least one of their former players said that it was difficult to focus on the game during his time there.

It’s literally … a zoo. There (are) people tapping on the glass trying to get people’s attention, and they’re doing power cleans or whatnot, said former Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz.

Schultz, who is now with the Houston Texans, is referring to the fact that in Dallas, fans can, for a fee, not only tour the Cowboys stadium but also watch workouts.

That kind of access might bring in more money for owner Jerry Jones, but it hasn’t made the franchise as successful as he would’ve hoped with the Cowboys failing to make the NFC Championship Game since the 1995 campaign. Last season, the Cowboys missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020, finishing with a record of 7-10.

