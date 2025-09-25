4 days after dropping N-word on MNF, Amon-Ra St. Brown reveals aftermath of getting caught by hot mics

Amon-Ra St. Brown opened up about the criticism that followed his nationally televised celebration during Detroit’s win over Baltimore on Monday Night Football. The wideout said fans on X questioned his German roots after the outburst.The Lions’ top receiver revisited the moment during Thursday's episode of his podcast with teammate David Montgomery. They reflected on the play and the reactions it generated online.The discussion came four days after microphones on the ESPN broadcast picked up St. Brown’s celebration at M&amp;T Bank Stadium.“Somebody tweeted, ain’t you from Berlin?” St. Brown said, via the &quot;St. Brown Podcast.&quot;St. Brown's father is African American, while his mother is German.The incident stemmed from his 18-yard touchdown catch from Jared Goff midway through the third quarter, tying the game at 21-21. His celebration included profanity and a racial slur that carried across the broadcast.Amon-Ra St. Brown defends emotional reaction to crucial touchdownNFL: Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens - Source: ImagnDetroit secured a 38-30 victory, bouncing back from a sluggish season-opening loss to Green Bay and improving its record to 2-1. Speaking to ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt on the field after the game, St. Brown admitted that the celebration spilled over in the moment.&quot;I was just excited, man,&quot; St. Brown said. &quot;I think it was a big play in the game, a play that we needed at that time and moment. Big touchdown. I was just full of emotions and got a little excited.&quot;St. Brown finished with seven receptions for 77 yards and his fourth score of the season. It moved him into third place on Detroit’s all-time list with 37 career receiving touchdowns. The performance followed a three-touchdown showing in Week 2 versus Chicago.The Lions offense recorded 90 points in its past two games after managing only 13 in Week 1.St. Brown also shed light on another highlight from the Ravens matchup, a gadget play to running back Jahmyr Gibbs that provided the go-ahead score. He explained that the design had been in the playbook for more than a year before being called in Baltimore.“We got the look that we wanted. Everything worked out,” St. Brown said. “The pitch to Gibbs, we’ve been working on that for over a year.”He added that Gibbs teased teammates in meetings about the play never being used.