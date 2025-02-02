4 most expensive Taylor Swift outfits at Chiefs games in 2024

Taylor Swift never misses a chance to impress fans with her fashion statements. Just like her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, Swift has often made headlines for her luxurious outfits throughout the 2024 season. Below, we have listed the top four of those outfits that Swift went viral with, not just being luxurious but also super stylish.

Luxurious outfits Taylor Swift wore while attending Chiefs games in 2024 season

#4 Chiefs vs Broncos Week 10 clash: $7,295

Taylor Swift marked her attendance at the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 10 clash against the Denver Broncos, wearing a stylish outfit worth $7,295. The outfit also turned out to be one of the most favorite game-day fits for Swifties.

Talking about the outfit, the "Love Story" singer was spotted wearing a red and black striped blazer from Versace worth $3,350, which she paired with a matching mini skirt from the same brand costing $1,695. Taylor Swift completed her outfit with a luxurious black handbag from Versace worth $2,250.

#3 Chiefs vs Bills AFC Title game: $8,400

Taylor Swift cheered for Travis Kelce and joined him in celebrating the Chiefs' AFC win over the Buffalo Bills, in a luxurious outfit worth $8,400. Swift opted for a cozy yet stylish ensemble, which consisted of a knit jacket from Louis Vuitton worth $5,000.

Apart from that, she wore a black beanie from the same brand, worth $550, and finished her overall outfit with a trunk chain handbag from Louis Vuitton. According to LV, the handbag costs around $2,850, bringing the total outfit cost to $8,400.

#2 Chiefs vs Buccaneers MNF showdown: $11,645

Taylor Swift made an appearance at Arrowhead Stadium during the Week 9 clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For the game day, Swift was spotted wearing an outfit worth $11,645. The "Cruel Summer" singer paired a black leather jacket over a black top and similar shaded shorts.

Apart from that, her outfit included a handbag from Dior worth $4,400 and black Christian Louboutin boots worth $2,195. The singer finished her look with a pair of Louis Vuitton earrings worth $575 and a Chanel chain necklace costing $4,475.

#1 Chiefs vs Ravens season opener: $20,000

Taylor Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 season opener game against the Baltimore Ravens, in style. The "Blank Space" singer wore an outfit worth approximately $20,000. Talking about her gameday fit, Swift wore Whitney shorts from a brand called GRLFRND worth $115. She paired them with a Versace denim top which costs $1,325.

In footwear, Taylor Swift opted for cherry-red boots worth $1,650 from Giuseppe Zanotti. Swift's outfit also included a luxurious black handbag from Louis Vuitton costing $3,950. The "All Too Well" singer finished her look with a coin necklace from a luxurious jewelry brand called FOR FUTURE REFERENCE, worth $12,750.

